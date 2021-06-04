Metro & Crime

Imo: Uzodinma dismisses all SAs, SSAs

*Moves to install new ones

All Special Advisers (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) in Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma’s cabinet have been fired.
Modestus Nwamkpa, his Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Prints, broke the news on social media.
Remember that the governor had previously issued a marching order to his 20 commissioners, sparing only eight of them, including Declan Emelumba, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy.
Dr. C. C. Osuala, the dismissed Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget Implementation, was reappointed earlier Friday, according to reports.
Meanwhile, it’s believed that new appointees shall be made public within the shortest possible time.

