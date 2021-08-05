News

Imo: Uzodinma reappoints disrobed Attorney-General

In a clear defiance to the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, yesterday reappointed the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice of the state, Mr. Cyprian Akaolisa, who was disrobed and banned from practice for five years by the LPDC. Akaolisa was sanctioned by the disciplinary conmmittee for allegedly abusing his office as the Attorney-General of the state and compromising the course of justice.

In spite of the indictment and ethical concerns raised by the people of the state and the critical stakeholders in the legal system, the governor against public expectation proceeded to reappoint the embattled law officer as Imo State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice. Reacting to the action of the governor, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against and rejected the re-appointment of Akaolisa, who was allegedly sacked about three months ago following a cabinet dissolution.

This was as the party stressed that a ‘non-lawyer could not be appointed as the Attorney-Generalof thestate A statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Ogubundu Nwadike reads in part: “This party notes that Mr. Akaolisa is the same person who was recently disrobed and barred from practicing as a lawyer for five years by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for violating set codes of ethics and conduct of the body of legal practitioners.

