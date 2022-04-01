News

Imo Vaccination Campaign: 33,500 receive COVID-19 doses in 42 days

Posted on

No fewer than 33,500 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccine doses in Imo since Governor Hope Uzodimma inaugurated the mass vaccination campaign in rural areas on Feb. 17. Dr Maria-Joannes Uzoma, Executive Secretary, Imo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Owerri. The rural campaign was intended to provide a readily available opportunity for individuals, families, institutions and communities to get vaccinated at their door step. Uzoma said the campaign led to an increase from the previous figure of 12,000 people recorded between March 2021 and mid-February 2022.

She added that the increase was contingent on the technical support provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF and Caritas Foundation, among other partners. “Since the Feb. 17 inauguration, we have immunized more than 33,500 people in the 27 Local Government Areas with four brands of the COVID- 19 vaccine, namely; Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca. “We are, however, running short of Johnson & Johnson while many people are awaiting their second dose of Moderna in the state,” she said.

 

Our Reporters

