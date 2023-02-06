News

Imo varsity confers doctorate degree on UBA’s GMD, Alawuba

For his immense contributions to the growth of banking and finance in Nigeria and across Africa, the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, was on Saturday, conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Banking and Finance by the Imo State University (IMSU) Owerri, Nigeria.

Alawuba was honoured during the school’s 8thConvocation Ceremony, an event witnessed by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma. Also in attendance were the former Governor of the State, Dr. Rochas Okorocha, the University’s Pro-Chancellor, Chief Sir, Ernest Nwapa; Vice-Chancellor Prof. U.U. Chukwumaeze, Vice-chancellors from various tertiary institutions in Nigeria, captains of industries and a host stakeholders. Whilst congratulating Alawuba, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. U.U. Chukwumaeze pointed out that the conferment is in recognition of Alawuba’s contribution to redefining Public Sector Banking in Nigeria and across Africa.

 

