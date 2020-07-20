Education

Imo varsity staff protest unpaid salaries, threaten to embark on strike action

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri   Comment(0)

The staff of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri have threatened to embark on industrial action if the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led state government fails to clear the outstanding salary arrears of the university workers.

 

The workers lamented that 675 of their colleagues and pensioners from the university have not been paid their salaries since February, 2020 while those who were paid, received incomplete salaries.

 

The university workers under the platform of Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University (SSANU) made this known in a press conference held in Owerri, Monday.

 

Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman, NASU (IMSU), Eugenia John-Anoro said the situation has brought untold hardship to the members, resulting to the avoidable death of many workers within the past five months.

 

She said: “It is disheartening to note that at the point of this press briefing, 675 workers of the university are yet to receive their five months salaries.

 

“We observed in the three months salary paid to selected staff that peculiar allowances were removed. These allowances include Occupational Hazard Allowances, Shift Duty Allowances and Call Duty Allowances to the affected staff.

 

“We demand for immediate payment of our salaries; restoration and payment of the arrears of the said allowances without further delay.

 

“We (JAC) resolved that in the event of government failure to adequately address these issues raised may resort to resumption of the suspended industrial action in the university.”

 

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba said that every genuine staff of the university has been paid up till May, 2020.

