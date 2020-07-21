Imo Varsity’s workers protest against unpaid salaries

Members of staff of the Imo State U n ive r s i t y (IMSU), Owerri have threatened to embark on industrial action should the Governor Hope Uzodinma- led state government fail to clear outstanding salary arrears of the university workers.

The workers lamented that 675 of their colleagues and pensioners had not been paid their salaries since February while those who were paid, received half salaries. The workers under the platform of Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University (SSANU) made this known in a press conference held in Owerri, yesterday.

Speaking to newsmen, Chairman, NASU (IMSU), Eugenia John-Anoro said the situation had brought untold hardship to the members, resulting into avoidable death of many workers within the past five months. She said: “It is disheartening to note that at the point of this press briefing, 675 workers of the University are yet to receive their 5 months salaries. “We observed in the 3 months’ salary paid to selected staff that peculiar allowances were removed.

These allowances include Occupational Hazard Allowances, Shift Duty Allowances and Call Duty Allowances to the affected staff. “We demand immediate payment of our salaries; restoration and payment of the arrears of the said allowances without further delay.

“We (JAC) resolved that in the event of government failure to adequately address these issues raised may resort to resumption of the suspended industrial action in the university.”

When contacted, Abia State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba said that every genuine staff of the university had been paid up till May 2020.

According to him, the protesting staff would be those who failed to comply with the state government’s directive on submission of their Bank Verification Number (BVN), which was the prerequisite for the salary payment of all civil and public servants in the state.

He added that others would fall into the group of persons who were illegally employed into the university system without due process and documentation, which the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof Victoria Adaobi Obasi had been queried for.

