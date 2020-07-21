News

Imo Varsity’s workers protest against unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

 

Members of staff of the Imo State U n ive r s i t y (IMSU), Owerri have threatened to embark on industrial action should the Governor Hope Uzodinma- led state government fail to clear outstanding salary arrears of the university workers.

 

The workers lamented that 675 of their colleagues and pensioners had not been paid their salaries since February while those who were paid, received half salaries. The workers under the platform of Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University (SSANU) made this known in a press conference held in  Owerri, yesterday.

 

Speaking to newsmen, Chairman, NASU (IMSU), Eugenia John-Anoro said the situation had brought untold hardship to the members, resulting into avoidable death of many workers within the past five months. She said: “It is disheartening to note that at the point of this press briefing, 675 workers of the University are yet to receive their 5 months salaries. “We observed in the 3 months’ salary paid to selected staff that peculiar allowances were removed.

 

These allowances include Occupational Hazard Allowances, Shift Duty Allowances and Call Duty Allowances to the affected staff. “We demand immediate payment of our salaries; restoration and payment of the arrears of the said allowances without further delay.

 

“We (JAC) resolved that in the event of government  failure to adequately address these issues raised may resort to resumption of the suspended industrial action in the university.”

 

When contacted, Abia State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba said that every genuine staff of the university had been paid up till May 2020.

 

According to him, the protesting staff would be those who failed to comply with the state government’s directive on submission of their Bank Verification Number (BVN), which was the prerequisite for the salary payment of all civil and public servants in the state.

 

 

He added that others would fall into the group of persons who were illegally employed into the university system without due process and documentation, which the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof Victoria Adaobi Obasi had been queried for.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: Obaseki plans to remove Ize-Iyamu’s campaign posters, APC alleges

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

It’s a lie– Gov’s media aide   The National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 Governorship election in Edo State, yesterday raised the alarm over alleged move by Governor Godwin Obaseki to destroy and remove all outdoor billboards and campaign posters of the APC and it’s candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyami […]
News Top Stories

FG reduces arrival time at airport to 90 minutes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has reviewed the arrival time for domestic air travel from three hours to one and a half hours.   Sirika said in his verified twitter handle that: “My colleagues and I have reviewed passenger facilitation at our airports, consequently I am happy to announce that, henceforth, travellers are to […]
News

COVID-19: Daily recovery rate drops as NCDC confirms 544 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily recovery rate recorded a slightly significant drop on Sunday with 203 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours. The figure for July 5 is the lowest in two weeks, during which the number had risen to as high as 649 recoveries on July 2 — the highest daily count so far. Before Sunday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: