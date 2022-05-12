Imo wears new look with many executed projects–Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said the numerous people-oriented projects currently been executed by his administration was occasioned by his belief to return the state to its old fame and status. Speaking recently, Uzodinma said immediately he assumed office, he had to hit the ground running by evolving policies and programmes that would better the lots of Imolites and by extension, Nigeria as a whole.

My aspiration

He said: “Everyone has concluded that by 2019, Imo State would be completely lost; by 2020, Imo state have gone to the cemetery for burial. So, when I came in as the governor, I tried to ‘exhume the dead body, clean it up and put life to the dead body so that he can live again’. “And those who were behind the murder and burial of the state came out and started creating distractions. “The speed to which I attached my plan of action and to the extent of implementing it simultaneously; creating access road, quality road that I’ve never seen in Imo state for the past 20 years.“Owerri public water started working after six months I came into office, we cleaned the environment, started rehabilitating the hospitals and health care centres, among other areas.”

Many projects executed

Uzodinma, who explained that his administration would continue to execute people-friendly projects, said: “To manage COVID-19, we imported over 12 mobile clinics for rural health care pending when we would rehabilitate our health centres, which we are doing now. “Simultaneously, I recovered the industry built by late Sam Mbakwe, (former Imo State governor), the industry that was down for 19 years started producing 100 tonnes of palm oil again. “I have to negotiate with Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), paid over N1.5 billion to recover Imo Standard Tools, which is being rehabilitated, I correctly discussing with many other companies to come back. “What I wanted to do is to make Imo State the centre of economic in South East. And that’s why we stand against people who hide under IPOB/ ESN and hiring bandit from outside the state to kill innocent people on the street. “It took us sometimes to be able to identify the political connotation to the incident, but now we have gotten some right information and intelligence and we most rise to it. Though anyone that has been to our project sites in Owerri would testify as if we are not endowed.”

Relationship with S’East governors

When he was asked if there is cooperation between all the South East governor, he said: “The situation in the south east is not different from other part of the country, every geopolitical zone have governor forum and so as South East and we are meeting regardless of political party, we must address the insecurity as one and we are doing that. “I must commend the support of President Muhammadu Buhari for the support to my government so far, “I began to believe when there is insecurity in one community in my state that the solution would come from federal when there is a governor, a federating union at that level of government. “If really Nigeria is a Federation, my state is one of the federation unit because, I have my parliament, judiciary and executive to dell with local challenges, but the only unfortunate thing is that we have to rely on Federal Government to bring the security personnel. “But I can tell you that the president has never delayed yielding to our request any time we were challenged.”

