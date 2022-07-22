News

Imo women protest against Uzodinma over slain wedding guests

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Women in Imo State yesterday joined the protest against Governor Hope Uzodinma’s alleged high-handedness, demanding justice for the over seven wedding guests allegedly slaughtered last Sunday by operatives of Ebubeagu, the government-owned vigilance group. The women, under the aegis of Imo Women Grassroots Movement (IWGM), said they were “saddened by the gruesome murder of no fewer than 21 youths of the state at Awo Omamma while 32 others in critical condition in the hospital.” The women said that Governor Uzodinma seemed to have made it part of his administration’s mandate to depopulate the youths of the state, particularly those from Orlu Senatorial District.

In the statement signed by the President and Secretary of the or-ganisation, Mrs. Ngozi Okechukwu and Lady Queen Chukwudi, respectively, the women said: “The way and manner our children were killed in cold blood by operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit, illegally formed by the governor, bleeds our hearts. “The illicit activities of Ebubeagu has shown to all that it is a private militia formed by the governor for his convenience and possibly to eliminate any perceived political opponent in the state”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu visits chopper crash scene, promises to rebuild damaged structure

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday visited the scene of the helicopter crash at Opebi for an on-the-spot assessment. The ill-fated chopper on Friday crashed into a fence in-between two residential buildings. Sanwo-Olu met with some residents of the affected buildings and promised that the state government would bear the cost of the […]
News

Iran: US seeking ‘united front’ with Europe, says top Biden aide

Posted on Author Reporter

  United States President Joe Biden will seek a “united front” with Europe on Iran policy as he travels across the Atlantic to attend two major summits in Rome and Glasgow later this week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday about Biden’s upcoming trip, Sullivan said Biden will hold […]
News

Police confirm attack on personnel on stop-and-search duty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed an attack on policemen on stop-andsearch duty within Agbani Road in Enugu metropolis. The Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the development, said that the incident took place at about 9.30am yesterday. He said: “There was an attack on policemen on stop-and-search duty this morning, along […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica