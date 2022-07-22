Imo women protest against Uzodinma over slain wedding guests

Women in Imo State yesterday joined the protest against Governor Hope Uzodinma’s alleged high-handedness, demanding justice for the over seven wedding guests allegedly slaughtered last Sunday by operatives of Ebubeagu, the government-owned vigilance group. The women, under the aegis of Imo Women Grassroots Movement (IWGM), said they were “saddened by the gruesome murder of no fewer than 21 youths of the state at Awo Omamma while 32 others in critical condition in the hospital.” The women said that Governor Uzodinma seemed to have made it part of his administration’s mandate to depopulate the youths of the state, particularly those from Orlu Senatorial District.

In the statement signed by the President and Secretary of the or-ganisation, Mrs. Ngozi Okechukwu and Lady Queen Chukwudi, respectively, the women said: “The way and manner our children were killed in cold blood by operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit, illegally formed by the governor, bleeds our hearts. “The illicit activities of Ebubeagu has shown to all that it is a private militia formed by the governor for his convenience and possibly to eliminate any perceived political opponent in the state”

