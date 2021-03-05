News

Imo women seek probe of N1bn set aside for Okorocha's recall

Women in Imo State have called on the state House of Assembly to immediately commence investigation into N1billion allegedly released to facilitate the recall of former governor Rochas Okorocha from the Senate. Besides, the women called on Governor Hope Uzodinma and his lieutenants to apologise to Okorocha for the unwarranted attacks on the former governor.

The women numbering over 130, who spoke to journalists under the aegis of Orlu Women for Good Governance, lamented that the state was being faced with more urgent challenges in areas of public safety, public health, unpaid workers’ salaries, backlog of pension arrears, infrastructure deficit and a lot more, to still afford the lavish funding of a recall exercise that was at best a jamboree. Spokesperson and President-General of the group, Mrs. Bailia Chibuike while addressing newsmen, condemned government’s deployment of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), a group she described as ‘notorious’, to do the hatchet job of attacking Okorocha.

She said: “As if the assault on Okorocha was not enough, a discredited group that goes by the name, Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) was said to have been given N1billion by the State government to work for the recall of Senator Okorocha. “The State government should immediately take back the N1billion said to have been given to OPOCA for the so-called recall of Okorocha and use the money for other meaningful things in the state. “We, however, want to warn those behind OPOCA that enough is enough; enough of their nuisance.

“Before all this, we have also seen, heard and read about government officials and agents invading and looting the private warehouse of Senator Okorocha and the demolition of some of his key projects as governor. “The government of Chief Hope Uzodinma should face governance and provide the dividends of democracy for Imo people and leave Okorocha alone.”

