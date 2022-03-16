News

Imo youths ask Uzodinma to construct abandoned roads

Youths from the Ohaji-Egbema and Owerri West council areas of Imo State yesterday grounded commercial activities and vehicular movement along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri. The protesters drawn mainly from Avu in Owerri West and Obosima in Ohaji-Egbema numbering over 500 demanded that Governor Hope Uzodinma commence work on the Avu-Obosima-Obogwe-Amafor road which they said has been in a state of “perennial disrepair”. According to them, they are not happy that though the road leads to two major revenue yielding facilities in their area – Adapalm and Egbema Gas Plant – government has continued to ignore the suffering of the people.

One of the leaders of the protesters, simply identified as Ejiofor, said: “We are here on a peaceful protest to draw the attention of the governor to the ugly state of our roads and urge him to initiate action towards constructing our road. “This road from Avu to Adapalm and Egbema Gas plant is the major road from which government accesses our communities to exploit our oil. It is because of this road that Imo is considered an oil-producing state and included in the NDDC, so why do we have to beg and protest before the right thing is done?”

 

