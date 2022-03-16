Metro & Crime

Imo youths shut down Port Harcourt Owerri federal highway

Youths from the Ohaji-Egbema and Owerri West Council Areas of Imo State yesterday grounded commercial activities and vehicular movement along the Port Harcourt Road, Owerri road. The youths drawn mainly from Avu in Owerri West and Obosima in Ohaji-Egbema, numbering over 500 are demanding that Governor Hope Uzodinma commence work on the Avu-Obosima-Obogwe-Amafor road which they said has been in a state of ‘perennial disrepair’.

The youths are peeved by the fact that though the road leads to two major revenue yielding facilities in their area – Adapalm and Egbema Gas Plant – government has continued to ignore the sufferings of the people on that road while exploiting the natural resources of the lands. Commenting, one of the leaders of the group, simply identified as Ejiofor said, “We are here on a peaceful protest to draw the attention of the Governor to the ugly state of our roads and urge him to initiate action towards constructing our road.

This road from Avu to Adapalm and Egbema Gas plant are the major roads from which government access our communities to exploit our oil. It is because of this road that Imo is considered an oil producing state and included in the NDDC, so why do we have to beg and protest before the right thing is done?” The youths vowed to remain on the road until government makes verifiable commitment to fix the road and alleviate the suffering of the predominantly agrarian communities along the road who consider the road a major feeder road for the movement of the farm produce to the city centre. As at the time of filing this report, no government office has yet addressed the aggrieved youths. Meanwhile, while the youths waited for response from government, they have occupied a large space on the major road, blasting loud music and showing no sign of leaving.

 

