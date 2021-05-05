News Top Stories

Imo, Zamfara get new Police Commissioners

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

In his determination to turn the tide against criminal elements, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has effected minor changes in the command structure of the Force. Consequently, the IGP has ordered the posting of Mr. Abutu Yaro, as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Imo State Command.

 

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said: ‘The posting of the new CP is in furtherance of efforts by the Police leadership towards strengthening security, tackling violent crimes and enhancing optimal coordination of policing operations within the state.”

 

By this new development, Yaro takes over from CP Nasiru Mohammed, who has been redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos. The statement reads: “In the same vein, Zamfara State Police Command now has a new Commissioner of Police.

 

He is CP Hussaini Rabiu. “Other Commissioners of Police affected by the new posting and redeployment are: CP John Amadi, mni who has been posted from Western Port Authority, Lagos to Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos.”

