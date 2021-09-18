Imo Zoo host community expresses worries over bad road

Succour is soon to come to Nekede, the host community of Imo State Zoological and Wildlife Park, following the recent visit of the state Commissioner for Tourism, Mazi Uche Ohia, to access the state of devastation visited on the erosion prone community. The community expressed the hardship that the lack of access road has brought on them and even the zoo, with visitors and staff abandoning the road for the old Nekede Road. Ohia, who visited the disaster site with some management staff of the ministry, informed the wearied staff of the zoo and residents that the attention of the state government has been drawn to the sad development.

While assuring them of the quick intervention of the state government in attending to the road, he, however, advised them to use the alternative route to mitigate the suffering occasioned by the development. The tourism commissioner also used the opportunity of the visit to check on the progress of work at the zoo and on the Hyena that recently delivered two healthy cubs. Some residents of the area traced the problem on the road to perennial sand mining while the Manager of the Zoo, Francis Abioye, informed the commissioner that the immediate cause of the disaster was the collapse of the drainage system on the road due to unrelenting heavy downpour.

