Imoke, Bassey slam Buhari over foreign debts

Former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke has criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for impoverishing Nigerians with failed economic policies while accumulating debts running into trillions of naira.

Imoke, who is the Deputy Director-General (operations), Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, said this on Friday when he led the Presidential council members to the palace of the Ndiden of the Quas, in Calabar Municipality of Cross River State.

According to him, the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has brought the country to its knees, adding that only a responsible government can right the wrongs of the present administration.

“It is only PDP that has the solutions to the present bad governance and leadership. It is the Atiku /Okowa presidency that remains the only viable option for Nigeria,” he said.

The former governor said the campaign council was at the Ndidem’s Palace to solicit his support for all its candidates running for the forth-coming election and appealed to him to sensitise his subjects to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also speaking, the Senator representing Cross River Southern Senatorial District, Senator Gershom Bassey re-echoed the fact that the present administration owed debts running into trillions of naira, for this reason, I he argued, “The APC government at the center has resorted to taxing the people on everything in order to meet up with their cost of running government.”

Bassey said Atiku has come up with a five point blueprint that will assist his government tackle the current problems Nigeria is facing, claiming that with POP back at the center, the present suffering will cease.

The highpoint of the visit was a reception for defectors led by a leader, Comrade Godwin Urom Ibe, popularly known as Sir Bello (001) and other APC members.

