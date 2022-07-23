Imoke tasks govt on incentives for operators to grow tourism sector

Former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has charged the government at all levels on providing different forms of incentives to operators in the tourism sector, noting that is the only way to grow the sector in order for its to contribute meaningfully to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation’s economy. Imoke, who is noted to have developed Cross River State as one of the most sought after destinations in Africa during his tenure as two term governor of the state, gave this charge during the week when he delivered a keynote address at the 25th Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme of the conference; Nigeria Tourism: The way forward, he outlined a number of challenges and prospects of the sector. According to him, though tourism is private driven, however, in the case of Nigeria, the government, he said end up being the mover rather the private sector.

Imoke decried this development, which he said has greatly hampered the growth of the sector in the country. To ensure its growth, he called on the government to look critically into its role and focus more on providing different forms of incentives for the investors and operators whose charge is to grow the sector. ‘‘It has to been private sector driven with the government as the enabler but sometimes the government becomes the mover,’’ he said, while insisting that the government ‘‘must create incentives as one of the main roles that it has to play otherwise we would not grow the industry.’’ Speaking further, he said that Nigeria has all it takes to have a tourism industry while advising that; ‘‘The disagreement between the government and the private sector should not define the industry. The industry is bigger than all of us and it will continue to grow.’’

Imoke highlighted the challenges posed by lack of data to plan and determine the contribution of tourism to the economy, the unattractive nature of Nigerian tourism, which he said is due to the lack of tourism culture among Nigerians, insecurity and cultural beliefs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...