News

Imoke tasks govt on incentives for operators to grow tourism sector

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has charged the government at all levels on providing different forms of incentives to operators in the tourism sector, noting that is the only way to grow the sector in order for its to contribute meaningfully to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation’s economy. Imoke, who is noted to have developed Cross River State as one of the most sought after destinations in Africa during his tenure as two term governor of the state, gave this charge during the week when he delivered a keynote address at the 25th Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme of the conference; Nigeria Tourism: The way forward, he outlined a number of challenges and prospects of the sector. According to him, though tourism is private driven, however, in the case of Nigeria, the government, he said end up being the mover rather the private sector.

Imoke decried this development, which he said has greatly hampered the growth of the sector in the country. To ensure its growth, he called on the government to look critically into its role and focus more on providing different forms of incentives for the investors and operators whose charge is to grow the sector. ‘‘It has to been private sector driven with the government as the enabler but sometimes the government becomes the mover,’’ he said, while insisting that the government ‘‘must create incentives as one of the main roles that it has to play otherwise we would not grow the industry.’’ Speaking further, he said that Nigeria has all it takes to have a tourism industry while advising that; ‘‘The disagreement between the government and the private sector should not define the industry. The industry is bigger than all of us and it will continue to grow.’’

Imoke highlighted the challenges posed by lack of data to plan and determine the contribution of tourism to the economy, the unattractive nature of Nigerian tourism, which he said is due to the lack of tourism culture among Nigerians, insecurity and cultural beliefs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra: APGA, APC, ADP trade words over tribunal relocation to Kwara

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The relocation of the Anambra Election Petitions Tribunal venue from Awka to Ilorin, Kwara State, has resulted in a bitter war-of-words between the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Action Democratic Party (ADP). The Secretary of the tribunal, Surajo Gusau, who announced the relocation, said it was directed by the Appeal […]
News

2023: Field Tinubu, retain power in APC –Group

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuan

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has charged the ruling All Progressives Congress to field its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, if it would retain power in 2023. The group stated this in Abuja while inaugurating the states’ steering committee in Abuja. Delivering a keynote address at the occasion, a member of the House of Representatives, […]
News

Wike: Desperation forced Buhari, APC to nominate Onochie for INEC duty

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has described the consideration of Ms Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a desperate move by President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which he noted is a bad omen for democracy. He appealed to the President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica