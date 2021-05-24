Politics

Imoke to Ayade: You didn’t give me N2bn to make you gov

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Clement James, Calabar

Former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke has broken his silence on the allegation against that he sold the governorship seat to Ben Ayade in 2015 after collecting N2 billion from the later.
Imoke, who addressed stakeholders and members on Sunday night at the Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, was visibly angry at the allegation which has been on since 2015, saying it was an insult for anybody to level such an accusation against him.
“I have watched this government even accuse me of collecting money. They said I collected money to put a governor in place. Can you imagine? What an insult?  Did they have money for the election? But they said they gave me N2 billion!
“And then people believe them that I, Liyel Imoke, son of S. A. Imoke sold Cross River State.  How can?  You can see it all now.  If I sold the state, would I be here in your midst?  Will I be able to talk? They want to damage my name and reputation for doing them a favour,” Imoke said.
The former governor said he took responsibility and risks to put make Ayade governor but was surprised at the turn of events, urging his supporters to be calm as the state has never been an APC state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

APC crisis: Giadom no longer a member of APC – Eta

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

… NEC’ll take care of them on Thursday – Giadom After the meeting of the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday on the leadership crisis bedeviling the party, the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were yet to find a truce to their problems. The APC factional […]
Politics

INEC should stop using professors as returning officers –Aduwo

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Mr. Olufemi Aduwo is the Executive Director of Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI). In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, the electoral process and the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. WALE ELEGBEDE reports How would you capture the structures of the various political parties in the […]
Politics

Kano LG poll: PDP faction drags electoral body to court

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The legally recognised Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has dragged the state’s Electoral Commission (KANSAIC) to court for alleged contempt of a court order. They are also challenging KANSAIC’s decision to use the PDP logo for the local government election, taking place on Saturday, since they are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica