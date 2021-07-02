Imoke to Donald Duke: No regrets for ‘autocratic style of leadership

A former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has taken a swipe at his predecessor, Mr. Donald Duke, insisting that he had no regrets for his ‘autocratic style of leadership.’ The clarification was coming on the heels of Duke’s widely circulated ‘Statement of Return’ to PDP recently, where he insisted that the crisis prompted the defection of Governor Ben Ayade and some of his political aides from the party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In an interview with journalists, Imoke, who was elected governor of Cross River State in 2007 and 2011, in response to Duke’s allegation said: “I have no regrets; as I said, the only authority that has the benefit of hindsight is God. So, you can’t say I regret or I don’t regret, no; certainly not, I have no regrets.” He stated that his ‘autocratic leadership’ was what led to the success of the party in the state during his era. Imoke added: “I believe this to be the key to our success, which has been acknowledged beyond the party and the state and even by Donald himself as evidenced by his return to the party.”
