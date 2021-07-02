News

Imoke to Donald Duke: No regrets for ‘autocratic style of leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has taken a swipe at his predecessor, Mr. Donald Duke, insisting that he had no regrets for his ‘autocratic style of leadership.’ The clarification was coming on the heels of Duke’s widely circulated ‘Statement of Return’ to PDP recently, where he insisted that the crisis prompted the defection of Governor Ben Ayade and some of his political aides from the party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In an interview with journalists, Imoke, who was elected governor of Cross River State in 2007 and 2011, in response to Duke’s allegation said: “I have no regrets; as I said, the only authority that has the benefit of hindsight is God. So, you can’t say I regret or I don’t regret, no; certainly not, I have no regrets.” He stated that his ‘autocratic leadership’ was what led to the success of the party in the state during his era. Imoke added: “I believe this to be the key to our success, which has been acknowledged beyond the party and the state and even by Donald himself as evidenced by his return to the party.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Don’t scrap Amnesty Programme, Ex-militants warn

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Leader of ex-agitators, in Akwa Ibom State, and self-styled General Nico Sintei has warned that scrapping the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) would force the beneficiaries to return to the creeks. Sintei, who gave the warning Tuesday in Uyo, while reacting to the alleged plan to scrap the amnesty programme, explained that majority of the beneficiaries […]
News

PDP Reps commiserate with Makinde over mother’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Fayemi mourns demise of Awo’s daughter   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has commiserated with the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over the death of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde.   The governor’s mother passed on in the early hours of Thursday, age 81. The caucus, in a […]
News

Illegal construction: Lekki landlords send SOS to Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Homeowners and land allottees in Alma Beach Estate, Lekki have raised the alarm over on-going construction of several buildings without government permit by land grabbers terrorising their community with hired policemen and thugs. The concerned homeowners and allottes have, therefore, called for the urgent intervention of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to stop the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica