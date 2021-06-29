Imoke to Donald Duke: Your autocratic style of leadership regrettable

A former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has taken a swipe at his predecessor, Mr. Donald Duke, insisting that he has no regrets for his “autocratic style of leadership.”

The clarification is coming on the heels of Duke’s widely circulated “Statement of Return” to PDP recently, where he insisted that the crisis prompted the defection of Governor Ben Ayade and some of his political aides from the party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview with journalists, Imoke, who was elected governor of Cross River State in 2007 and 2011, in response to Duke’s allegation said: “I have no regrets; as I said, the only authority that has the benefit of hindsight is God.

So, you can’t say I regret or I don’t regret, no; certainly not, I have no regrets.” He stated that his ‘autocratic leadership’ was what led to the success of the party in the state during his era.

Imoke added: “I believe this to be the key to our success, which has been acknowledged beyond the party and the state and even by Donald himself as evidenced by his return to the party.”

Following the exit of Ayade from PDP, which has changed political calculation in the state, PDP in their response has attempted to put up a major show of strength and cohesion, holding a couple of rallies headlined by its remaining big wigs in the state and invitees from outside the state.

This is even as the two former governors continue to trade blame on whose administration and leadership supervised what many of the followers of the developments in the state between 1999 and 2015, described as ‘carnage’.

These events have also witnessed the thrusting into the limelight, the Senator representing Cross River Central, Sandy Onoh as the Senator’s posters for the 2023 governorship race have since flooded the state, with some party faithful saying he is the only candidate currently in the party that can defeat the APC in the coming general elections

Like this: Like Loading...