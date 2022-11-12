Impact of Buhari’s Vision for the Development Of Niger Delta

At the time President Muhammadu Buhari took over power on May 29, 2015, the Niger Delta region was best described as a troubling paradox for Nigeria. Niger Delta States at that time had no other option, except to cope with a wave of attacks on oil facilities in the region, hostilities, militancy as well as challenges of environmental degradation. About 240,000 barrels of crude oil was spilt in the region per year. These spillages had serious consequences on the livelihoods of those living in the area, particularly those who make a living from fishing and crop farming.

Following series of engagements with leaders and representatives of the Niger Delta, under the aegis of the Pan Niger Delta Development Forum (PANDEF) and Governor’s of Niger Delta region, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was barely a year old in office as the Commander-in-Chief, launched what he termed ‘The New Vision For The Niger Delta Region’.

The timeous setting in motion an agenda for the massive development of the region clearly showed the political will by Mr. President to address the ills in the war-torn region. The Buhari administration’s reform in the Niger Delta brought together a robust set of promises, solutions, targets and initiatives aimed at ensuring that the people of the Niger Delta benefit maximally from the region’s oil wealth and NDDC.

Ogoniland clean up:

The project described as the biggest clean-up project in the world is a project that continues to attract both national and global attention. That is why it is not surprising that from time to time, envoys from countries like the Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and the U.S, pay fact-finding visits to remediation sites. Local and International Non-Governmental Organizations and other interest groups are not left out.

In June 2016, the Buhari administration started the implementation of the 2011 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on Ogoniland devastated by decades of oil spills. An Inter-Ministerial committee on Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) (now under the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs) was established. HYPREP had since commenced the clean-up and restoration of the region devastated by oil spills.

President Buhari has shown in action that his administration is determined to make a difference in Ogoni land. Even the traducers of the Buhari led government have agreed that the clean up exercise in Ogoni land is a priority project of President Buhari as they have seen stronger institutions being put in place to fasten the project.

It must be stated here that, the recent transfer of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs by the Federal Government, is a welcome development, as it will among other benefits, hasten the slow pace of work on the Ogoni clean-up. Especially with seasoned administrator, Mr. Umana Okon Umana as the Minister, the clean-up is going to move faster than how it were.

MNDA and NDDC:

Under Few months after swearing in Mr. Umana Okon Umana, President Buhari, for the first time, seems to have gotten it right this time by appointing the right people into right places for the development of this country. The Niger Delta Ministry is already coasting on the right track owing to the ministry’s commitment to implement of President Buhari’s new reform.For instance, there have been many reforms within few weeks of Umana’s assumption as new Minister in the ministry because of President Buhari’s sincere intention to alter the norms which have kept the place in a state of failure. Aside this, there are also reforms in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, which is under the direct supervision of the Ministry.

To get workers acquainted with his new vision, the president approved a-two day retreat for management staff of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry and that of Niger Delta Development Commission.The retreat afforded opportunity for the Minister to unveil President Buhari’s roadmap in repositioning both the Ministry and NDDC. At the meeting, the President through the Minister declared his intention to set up NDDC board which nominees list is before the Senate, has been a major set in the implementation of NDDC goals.

The recent approval and ordered for the immediate reintroduction of overseas scholarship scheme for youths of Niger Delta which was suspended is highly appreciated.the introduction of partnership with governor’s of Niger Delta region and critical stakeholders in the award of contract in NDDC is highly welcome by the people of the region. Moreso the forensic audit of NDDC are some of the legacy impact of Buhari’s vision for the development of Niger Delta.

Infrastructure:

The administration of President Buhari has improved the living conditions of the people of Niger Delta region particularly in the area of infrastructure and economic development. For instance, the soon-to-be inaugurated 338km East-West Road, running across four States of the Niger Delta region namely Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom, is now almost ready for handing over to the people, more than a decade after the contract was first awarded.

Apart from the East West Road, the 39km Bodo-Bonny Bridges and Road project is another landmark infrastructure project being delivered by the Buhari Administration for the people of the Niger Delta. Comprising several bridges, as well as a road network, it will connect Bonny Island, Nigeria’s gas hub, to Ogoniland on the Rivers Mainland, opening up several once-isolated communities for commerce, investment and development.

It must be stated emphatically that this project was first conceived in the late 1970s, but all the contracts awarded prior to the Buhari Administration were aborted. President Buhari has finally broken the jinx. Construction started on the project in 2017 and it is now set for completion in 2022.Again, The very first Water Supply project to be completed by the Buhari Administration, in 2016, was the Central Ogbia Water Supply Scheme, in Bayelsa State.

That’s not all. Now, after close to two decades of false starts, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has seen the light of day, with the signing of the historic PIB into law by President Buhari on August 16, 2021. This is yet another jinx broken by President Buhari. The PIA will make available an estimated $500 million annually for host communities to deploy for developmental projects – this is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria. Never before has any administration dedicated fund specifically to serve host communities who live with the devastating effects of oil exploitation.

Maritime University, Delta State:

Finally, President Buhari initiated the take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State. The University was granted approval in January 2018 by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence undergraduate degree programmes effective 2017/18 session, and commenced academic activities on April 12, 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved an increase in the take-off grant allocated to the Maritime University from the N2 billion to N5 billion. Similarly, in November 2017, the President also approved an additional N1 billion to support essential infrastructure works and staff recruitment in the University and so many intervention programmes of the federal government in the region.

