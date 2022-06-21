Impact of CBN’s development finance on Nigeria’s economic growth

D evelopment financing is one of the major instruments for rapid and sustainable economic growth and development in any nation which supplies finance, funds, credit and donations to various sectors of the economy in order to achieve welfare improvement, greater productivity and facilitate economic growth.

Development finance is the financial initiatives involving the formulation and implementation of policies, innovations, schemes, programmes, appropriate financial supply/ credit to deliver economic services in an effective, efficient and sustainable manner to achieve economic growth and development.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s development finance initiatives involve the participation of the bank directly or indirectly in the economy in terms of the formulation and implementation of various policies, schemes, innovations and directives for the provision of sufficient or adequate finance and credit to the productive sectors of Nigeria with primary objective of facilitating economic growth and development.

The Central Bank of Nigeria conducts development finance roles through its credit schemes such as: Refinancing facilities for agricultural export commodities, rural finance and banking support scheme, agricultural credit guarantee scheme, commercial agricultural credit scheme, small and medium scale industry credit scheme.

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s role in promoting economic growth and generally a healthy economy goes beyond the conduct of monetary policy. Generally, lack of access to adequate finance and capital needed by Nigeria sectors of the economy have been the major problem that lead to their inability to source sufficient and effective inputs to expand output, productivity, income, saving, investment and employment. In-fact but for the CBN’s intervention in the power sector, electricity supply in Nigeria would have since collapsed beyond recovery.

The Central Bank of Nigeria influences economic activities and progress through the following Credit Schemes. The refinancing facilities for agricultural export commodities: This is the intervention by CBN in rural finance markets with the provision of refinancing facilities for agricultural export-oriented commodities. The Anchor Borrowers Scheme has made significant contributions to the food production sector.

It has increased the inflow of credits to the farmers producing export commodities in Nigeria. Rural banking, finance programmes and naira were designed to increase access of the rural dwellers to financial and credit services aimed at promoting the financing of agriculture, small scale rural industrial activities.

For many years Nigerian rural areas were economically backward and poor with high rates of poverty, unemployment, and inequality and rural to urban migration. Lack of access to adequate capital and finance to rural agriculture and industries have been the genesis of the downfall of the rural economy in Nigeria. However, this credit scheme has improved the life, economy and development of the affected rural communities.

Though more needs to be done as more Nigerians live in poverty and do not benefit from the scheme. Therefore, if the government can improve and spread the activities of this scheme to all Nigerian rural areas it would go a long way in improving not just the rural economy but of course the Nigerian economy.

However, sufficient and effective supply of credit and finance to rural farmers, small and medium scale industries and companies will enhance productivity, output, employment generation, location and localization of industries in rural areas, standard of living, agricultural and industrial development in rural areas and will reduce the rate of poverty, unemployment, income inequality, rural to urban migration and improve the rural life and economic wellbeing of the people living in rural areas.

These would assist in achieving economic growth and development of the Nigeria economy. The Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme is designed to revamp and boost the agricultural sector through the provision of loans to small and medium farmers in Nigeria. One of the major challenges facing our rural farmers is lack of access to adequate and just credit. The study has discovered that this credit scheme has increased the inflow of credit to Nigerian farmers. It has also increased the acquisition and adaptation of new improved quality seeds, fertilizer, pesticide and machines among the beneficiaries’ farmers. This has increased the farmers’ output, income, employment generation, potentialities, and standard of living. Government should sustain this kind of scheme and sufficient funding should be provided to the scheme, this will enable our small and medium scale farmers from remote rural areas to acquire adequate capital from the credit to source enough inputs and expand their output and income earnings. Expansion of farmers’ output and income earnings goes with expansion of food production, food security, domestic trade, per capita output and income, standard of living and import substitution on food locally produced. Small and medium enterprises equity investment scheme: The scheme is designed to provide finance and credit to small and medium enterprises in Nigeria to enhance ownership of business. Provision of sufficient finance and credit to Nigerian enterprises will enhance investment, productivity, self-reliance, business ownership and employment opportunities.

These would help the Nigerian economy to develop local technology, generate employment, encourage investment and productivity and of course stimulate economic growth. The Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme was designed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in order to fast track the development of the agricultural value sector of the economy through provision of credit facilities at single interest rates to large scale commercial farmers.

The scheme has also improved the commercial and large-scale agricultural production in Nigeria. And the scheme enhances the Nigeria export commodities and foreign exchange earnings, foreign trades and investment. Small and Medium Scale Industry Credit Scheme: The significant importance of the industrial and manufacturing development in an economy cannot be over emphasized.

These are the twin sectors that determine the nation’s level of technology, technical knowhow, manufacturing products and industrialization.

This scheme is designed to accelerate the provision and supply of finance and credit to Nigerian industries and manufacturing sec tors. Sustained and sufficient provision of finance and credit to these sectors will help the Nigerian economy to accelerate and achieve industrialization, advance manufacturing sector, advance technology, machines, mass production and export. Industrialization is a key to any meaningful economic development.

Our small and medium scale industry needs sufficient capital formation to compete with multinational companies and foreign industries. These are the positive relationship between the Central Bank of Nigeria’s development finance role and the economic growth and development of the Nigerian economy. The Central Bank of Nigeria has been playing a development role through its development finance.

However, CBN has been playing a development finance role through its financial and credit schemes. The entire financial and credit schemes are designed to affect all the economic sectors of Nigeria. Parts of the major challenges of Nigeria’s productive sectors were inadequate capital, insufficient finance and of course lack of access to sustainable and favourable credit.

Categorically, these are the epidemic problems that undermined and impeded the progress of our economy. Sustained, sufficient and effective development finance in this country is expected to enhance and accelerate productivity, exports, foreign earnings, balance of trade and payment and reduce poverty and break extreme vicious circles of poverty, reduce destitution, narrow economic inequality and control unemployment in the Nigerian economy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s development finance intervention is to facilitate smooth, easy just, cheap and adequate inflow of capital in form of finance and credit to the productive sector of the economy to enable the sectors to adopt new technologies and adequate inputs which would raise their productivity, output, income, investment, and general activities.

In nutshell, the role of financial intermediation at the centre and heartbeat of Nigerian economy cannot be quantified or even emphasized because financial institutions play a pivotal role in economic growth and development by affecting the allocation of adequate financial resources, investment, capital formation and saving thereby improving productivity, output, technological change, Gross Domestic Product, Gross National Income, per capita and rate of economic growth and development

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...