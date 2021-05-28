Impact of gunmen attacks in Rivers

When gunmen opened fire on security operatives along the Owerri/Oort Harcourt Highway recently, killing nine uniformed men on duty in the process, many, especially residents of the state found the development strange. The killing was widely condemned and greeted with outrage in some quarters as many wondered why the gunmen would resort to killing security operatives that were legitimately discharging their duties.

Some residents equally wanted to find out the main statement the gunmen were trying to make and how they pulled it off. But exactly one week after, just as the people started coming to terms with the reality of the action, the gunmen staged another attack in Emuoha Local Government Area, along the East/West Road, killing another seven police officers.

It was the second killing that heightened the earlier fear and forced travellers and people living around that axis, which leads directly to Mbiama and neighbouring Bayelsa State to take extra caution. Recall that for years, that road, beginning from Emuoha Local Government was nightmarish for travellers to the point that some concerned persons called on the Federal Government to declare an emergency on that road. That period was the peak of the criminal enterprise of notorious cultist cum kidnapper, Don Waney.

He was eventually killed by security operatives outside the state. He had operated freely in Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni and Ahaoda East and West Local Government Area, kidnapping people for ransom to the point that cult members that were not fighting turf wars also set up their own kidnapping outfits. The madness along that road stopped when members of a local vigilante group known as OSPAAC decided to restore sanity to the area by going after criminal elements.

That was why Don’t Waney and his brother fled in the first place. So, when the gunmen struck and killed security operatives, it created the impression that insecurity had returned, especially along the East/West Road. It falsely created the impression that the state’s security challenge is perennial, unredeemable, and that it is a place not fit for decent and civilized people that deserve peace, security and a favourable atmosphere for socio-economic activities to flourish.

But this is a far cry from the real situation. For years, while the storyline about Rivers revolved around killings, including those that were conjured up or were alleged “politically motivated” the state government embarked on an audacious move to instil law and order by supporting security agencies with the hardware to boost the fight against criminality. The second move was to make Port Harcourt, the state capital a major destination for the event with the state government supporting groups, organization and agencies that wanted to host their events or programmes in the “Garden City.”

The only problem the gunmen struck was the vexatious killing in heavily populated Obigbo, a town sharing boundary with Abia State, Obigbo was the place where a massive fire took place and killed over 50 persons after some residents trooped to a leaking pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC to scoop fuel.

It was only during the EndSARS protest that some violent protesters from the area, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB attacked the police divisional headquarters along the Port Harcourt/Aba Road during last year’s EndSARS protest. In the aftermath of the attack, a few policemen were pronounced dead and some police rifles declared missing. Soldiers were also killed during the protest. Following the attack, the state government declared a 24-hour curfew in Obigbo, while soldiers were deployed to apprehend the perpetrators of the killing.

But whatever gain expected from this action. While assessing the latest attack by gunmen, one observer noted that the attack was aimed at making nonsense of whatever security gains achieved in Rivers in recent years. He said: “There is need to find out why the gunmen suddenly targeted Rivers, which had begun to enjoy the security it deserves after years of killings allegedly linked to politics.

Also, there used to be huge traffic for the kidnapping of passengers along the two roads the gunmen chose. “The kidnapping of persons was solved by OSPAC, the local vigilance group that sprang out from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government that played a key role in chasing Don Waney and his gang of killers out of town. With the two attacks, the gunmen made a bold statement that should be assessed to get to the heart of the matter.” In the aftermath of the two attacks, Wike in a broadcast said that security measures have been put in place to stop the killing of security personnel have yielded positive results.

He said: “Thank heavens, those responsible for the premeditated ambushes and murders of security personnel in the state have been apprehended and are now facing the bitter venom of our laws as none that is proven to be criminally liable will escape the fury and crushing impact of justice.

“We wish to reassure every citizen and resident that we are able, willing and ready to act directly and decisively, and at any time, with the full weight of our government to forestall every security threat to our State from any person, group or quarters. “Consequently, the current nighttime curfew in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas will now be effective from 8.30 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from Sunday 16th May 2021, while the starting and closing time-frame of 7.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m.

still continues to apply to the prevailing curfew in the rest of the 21 Local Government Areas of the State until further notice. “The nation’s security agencies are on ground to strictly enforce the state-wide curfew as reviewed and arrest and prosecute any intransigent person or group that may fail to comply. Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Friday Eboka declared that officers and men of the State command will continue to carry out their responsibilities.

But Eboka, who spoke on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, when Wike visited the headquarters of the state police command decried the “unjustifiable attacks” carried out by the gunmen. “It is noteworthy that the hoodlums did not escape without suffering fatalities, as two of them lost their lives and their Hilux riddled with bullets was abandoned, thanks to RRT Commander and other Tactical Teams who responded to the distress call. Your visit today will further boost their morals. I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to reassure the good people of Rivers State of our resolve to continue to protect their lives and property.”

