‘Impact of national carrier to SAATM, AfCFTA agenda’

  Nigeria, others spearhead national carriers’ revival

   15 nations in pact to ease travel restrictions

 

For Africa to reap abundantly from the gains of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), countries in the continent are reviving their state-backed carriers. Amid the challenges, African nations are undaunted and have continued to make investments in new national airlines to take advantage of the new economic policies of the Africa Union (AU). While Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Chad among others have already started their airlines, Nigeria and Ghana are some of the nations determined to revive their national or flag carrier airlines. Some of the latest attempts, however, involve partnerships with the private sector—in contrast to the public model many believe led to earlier flag carriers’ failure. Just recently, 15 African countries agreed to further unify the continent by easing travel restrictions. Dubbed the SAATM, this initiative has won 15 signatures from 15 African countries that have all agreed to merge to some degree their aviation markets. The 15 countries using their national carriers to drive this initiative are Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Africa, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Ghana in anticipation of its new airline, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria in anticipation of its national carrier or any other willing private airlines, Senegal, Togo and Zambia. This argument and others centered around the national carrier for Nigeria dominated discourse at the ongoing strategic stakeholders’ retreat in the aviation industry with the theme, “Reestablishment of Nigeria’s National Carrier-Aviation Unions’ Perspective”, organized by the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC), an amalgam of four existing unions held in Owerri, Imo State. National President of the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association (ATSSSAN) and Assistant General Manager, Legal at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Ilitrus Ahmadu, said national carriers play very vital roles in actualising the objectives of the AU towards full liberalization of air transport in Africa. Ahmadu, who is one of the many union leaders and their members in the aviation industry that have  thrown their weight behind the establishment of a national carrier for Nigeria amid angst over the allegedly orchestrated plans by some of the country’s airlines to abort the dream of birthing Nigeria Air through judicial processes said: “Why I said the national carrier will drive that agenda in Nigeria is because since 2004 when Nigeria Airways, the industry has been in the hands of private operators and our experience over time is that they have not been able to consummate up to ten percent of the Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) that Nigeria has with other countries. That puts us in a very disadvantageous position in Africa.” He noted that within the context of the SAATM agenda, West African states that had national airlines went down. They have either resuscitated their national carrier or are in the process of doing that. He explained that most African countries are resuscitating their ‘dead’ national airlines because they had identified that SAATM is a government project and the key actors to drive the African aviation policy after many governments in the continent realized the failings of key actors in the private sector in Africa. “Consequently, they have resolved that it is imperative at this time for them to resuscitate their national airlines for them to fully take advantage of the opportunities inherent in SAATM and AfCFTA.”

 

