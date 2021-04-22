Impact of vaccine hesitancy on COVID-19 response

The number of people that have died worldwide in the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed the three million mark as of April 18, 2021, according to Johns Hopkins University. However, the introduction of the coronavirus vaccine is believed to provide protection against the pandemic. With the rise of vaccine hesitancy, experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF have affirmed the safety of the vaccine and encouraged more Nigerians to height its benefits against disadvantages, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Since the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, issues around vaccine hesitancy have been in the front burner. It is not surprising, therefore to find frequent reports of reactions about the vaccines, both negative and positive.

The recent reaction of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, has, however, raised serious concerns among many Nigerians, based on his background as a great influencer especially among Christians. Winners’ Chapel, an evangelical charismatic Christian denomination group and a Mega church, is a global network of churches with congregations in 65 countries. According to reports, the religious leader, during the church’s Covenant Hour of Prayer programme held on Saturday, April 17, pointed out that it is immoral to force people to take the vaccine.

Oyedepo said: ‘’I have never seen a generation where you force people to take vaccines. It is inhuman; it is immoral, sir. I’m not a lawyer but I don’t think it is legal.” The cleric, however, argued that the church has the answer to some of the challenges facing the world. As the claims of Oyedepo continues to generate wider reactions in the public domain, it is noteworthy to state that he is not alone; numerous comments on the vaccine currently abound both in favour and against the introduction of the vaccine, widely believed could confer protection against coronavirus. According to a banker with one of the new generation banks, taking the coronavirus vaccine is not one of his priorities, based on unsubstantiated claims it contains materials that could result in the infertility of its users.

A primary school teacher in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said coronavirus vaccines contained ingredients that could alter the human DNA of the persons that take the vaccine. Although the Federal Government has not made it mandatory for Nigerians to take the vaccine, it was providing needed information on the benefits of the vaccines while encouraging eligible persons to take advantage of the preventive medicine. However, the actions of Oyedepo and others that are rejecting the coronavirus vaccination, have prompted questions on what could be the faith of the general COVID-19 response.

Would it not be a setback for the general COVID- 19 response if the majority of Nigerians refuse to take the jab? While reacting to those rejecting the vaccine, a UNICEF Specialist, Communication For Development (C4D), Mrs Elizabeth Onitolo faulted persons rejecting the vaccine. Onitolo spoke at ‘A Three-Day Media Dialogue On Routine Immunisation, Post Polio Certification And COVID-19 Vaccination,’ organised by UNICEF in conjunction with the Child Right Information Bureau (CRIB), Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, held in Yola, Adamawa State from April 13 – 15.

In her presentation, ‘Key Messages On Benefits of Immunisation (COVID-19 And Routine Vaccination),’ Onitolo said Nigerians that are eligible should collectively agree to take the vaccine to enable the country achieve needed herd immunity.

Herd immunity is a form of indirect protection from infectious disease that can occur with some diseases when a sufficient percentage of a population has become immune to an infection, whether through vaccination or previous infections, thereby reducing the likelihood of infection for individuals who lack immunity.

The UNICEF Specialist, C4D, while calling on more Nigerians to take advantage of the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine reasoned: “If we leave out about 45 per cent of eligible citizens who are rejecting the vaccine from the immunisation, we won’t achieve the result. Against the background of reservations about the safety of the coronavirus vaccines, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has long clarified that the various vaccines are safe, even against the allegations of blood clot from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the global agency stated, “At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.”

The importance of achieving the herd immunity cannot be overem phasised given the increasing death being recorded from COVID-19 globally. Three days ago, the number of people who have died worldwide in the COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed three million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The milestone comes the day after the head of the WHO warned the world was “approaching the highest rate of infection” so far. As of April 18, 2021, the number of both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 disease reported in the United States (U.S.) had reached over 31 million with almost 564,000 deaths reported among these cases. In Nigeria, on April 18, 2021, the number of positive coronavirus tests grew by 26, reaching 164,233 cases in total. As of the same date, there were in total 2,000 casualties and 154,000 recoveries in the country. Although, the number of cases in Nigeria has dipped, a foremost Virologist, Prof. Oyewale Tomori lamented that the number of tests being conducted in the country was low, which is reflected on the low number of new infections being recorded.

He, however, warned that if citizens do not continue to strictly observe COVID-19 protocols, it could pave the way for the country to experience the third wave of coronavirus infection. To this end, he advocated the observance of hand and respiratory hygiene, the regular use of face masks, social distancing, reducing large gatherings, among others. Today, despite the efforts of the Federal Government agencies and international partners such as UNICEF and WHO to create awareness on the benefits of receiving the COVID- 19 vaccine, millions of Nigerians are still hesitant about taking the vaccine.

The myths and falsehood that had been propagated overtime about the aftermath of taking the vaccine have worsened the situation in communities across the country. From Lagos to the end of the last community in Borno State, the story is the same: Nigerians are still hesitant about the vaccine. Some are yet to believe in the virus talk. Some Nigerians currently opening up for the vaccination are only moved by the intention to own the COVID-19 card to avoid being restricted from international travels in the future.

A visit to some of the vaccination centers across the country confirmed that the numbers of would-be vaccinators are gradually picking up although many residents are still hesitant to take the life-saving vaccine. Experts, however, insist that unless Nigerians open up for vaccination, the country may not achieve herd immunity which the experts say has far reaching implications on the health and economy of Nigeria. Globally, experts said about 900 million persons have received the COVID-19 vaccine globally so far. They are, however, united in their position that vaccine hesitancy is not the way to go if the world community would ultimately conquer the pandemic in the foreseeable future.

