Metro & Crime

Impeached Ekiti speaker, 2 others petition IGP

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

 

 

…demand police protection

 

 

The embattled Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Olugboyega Aribisogan and two of his colleagues, Hon Tajudeen Akingbolu and Hon Adegoke Olajide have petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali over alleged security threats to their lives.

Both Akingbolu and Olajide, along with some other lawmakers, were suspended indefinitely after the impeachment of Hon. Aribisogan

Aribisogan, in a petition to the IGP titled: ‘Save my soul/Appeal for police protection’, and dated November, gave an account of his ordeal after his “illegal impeachment’’ by some of his colleagues.

According to the petition, made available to news men on Tuesday, Hon. Aribisogan alleged that three unknown men visited his private office and residence to make enquiries about his whereabouts since he announced his resolve to challenge his removal in court on November 17, 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu )
Metro & Crime

‘President Buhari should release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A call has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari, to order the unconditional release of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). Former Commissioner for Commerce in Imo State, High Chief Chidi Ibe, made the call ahead of the  […]
Metro & Crime

Amotekun accused of shooting 15-year old student dead in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Killing has nothing to do with us –Amotekun Commandant There was pandemonium and protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday following the killing of an SS3 student, identified as Peter by personnel of the Amotekun Corps. Peter, an apprentice at a printer’s workshop at Mokola area of the metropolis was a student of Oba […]
Metro & Crime

Nine suspected ESN members remanded in prison custody

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Nine persons suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network(ESN) have been remanded in the Owerri Correctional Center. According to a source at the Correctional Center, the ESN suspects, who are linked to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were arraigned by the police for murder last week at Magistrate court 16, Owerri. The suspects […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica