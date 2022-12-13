Impeached Ekiti speaker, 2 others petition IGP

…demand police protection

The embattled Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Olugboyega Aribisogan and two of his colleagues, Hon Tajudeen Akingbolu and Hon Adegoke Olajide have petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali over alleged security threats to their lives.

Both Akingbolu and Olajide, along with some other lawmakers, were suspended indefinitely after the impeachment of Hon. Aribisogan

Aribisogan, in a petition to the IGP titled: ‘Save my soul/Appeal for police protection’, and dated November, gave an account of his ordeal after his “illegal impeachment’’ by some of his colleagues.

According to the petition, made available to news men on Tuesday, Hon. Aribisogan alleged that three unknown men visited his private office and residence to make enquiries about his whereabouts since he announced his resolve to challenge his removal in court on November 17, 2022.

