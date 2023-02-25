2023 Elections Politics

Impeached Oyo Dep. Gov, Olaniyan Delivers PU For Tinubu, APC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, has delivered his polling unit for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The current Senator, who is seeking a third term re-election for the Oyo North Senatorial District, Fatai Buhari has also been declared winner at the unit.

The Oyo State Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC), defected to the APC after he was impeached by the Oyo State House of Assembly over misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

The result as announced at Ward 09, Unit 6, Igboho, Oorelope Local Government for the Presidential election indicated that APC polled 194, PDP 21, ADC 09, ACCORD 12.

For the Senate, the result indicated that APC as polled 162, PDP 19, ADC. 17, and ACCORD, 38.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Sanwo-Olu: Federal policing system frustrating governors

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…says his administration has scaled up governance with THEMES agenda It is interesting to let a lot of people know that you and some other governors would be ending a second year in office. For a lot of people who saw you campaigning, you are 50 per cent done in your four-year term. Based on […]
Politics

INEC must avoid causing electoral crisis in 2023 –Princewill

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

Prince Tonye Princewill is one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) who resigned their membership because of the party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket. In this interview, he speaks on the chances of the major presidential candidates and the need for free, fair and credible elections in 2023. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports The campaigns have officially […]
Politics

Experts, Diaspora community proffer solution to herders-farmers’ crisis

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Experts across various fields of endeavours have proffered pragmatic solutions on how to end the incessant killings, kidnappings and crisis between herdsmen and farmers especially in the South-west region.   Lending their voices on how to tackle the crisis at a virtual session organised by Akin Fadeyi Foundation, entitled “Herdsmen: aside the bickering and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica