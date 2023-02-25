Impeached Oyo Dep. Gov, Olaniyan Delivers PU For Tinubu, APC

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, has delivered his polling unit for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The current Senator, who is seeking a third term re-election for the Oyo North Senatorial District, Fatai Buhari has also been declared winner at the unit.

The Oyo State Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC), defected to the APC after he was impeached by the Oyo State House of Assembly over misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

The result as announced at Ward 09, Unit 6, Igboho, Oorelope Local Government for the Presidential election indicated that APC polled 194, PDP 21, ADC 09, ACCORD 12.

For the Senate, the result indicated that APC as polled 162, PDP 19, ADC. 17, and ACCORD, 38.

