Impeachment fever grips Anambra Assembly

Defected APGA lawmakers plan mass return

• Deputy Governor’s whereabouts unknown

Three days after the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), there has emerged a grand plot by the state Assembly to impeach him.

The Anambra Assembly has 20 members from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the PDP has four members while the APC has six members, who were formerly member of APGA.

According to reports, APGA members and top chieftains of the party are said to be deliberating over the grounds of Okeke’s impeachment but there are fears that should Okeke be impeached in the face of the November governorship election in the state, it may affect the fortunes of APGA in winning Njikoka Local Government Area, which is one of the council areas that has high voting capacity.

Similarly, four persons from Anambra Central Senatorial District have commenced lobbying for the position of the Deputy Governor, should the plot because a reality.

The four aspirants for the replacement of Okeke are from Idemili North, Njikoka and Dunukofia Local Government Areas of Anambra Central Senatorial District and party leadership of those council areas were said to have been meeting to seek the ears of Governor Willie Obiano and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Meanwhile, the whereabout of Okeke in not known since he joined the APC and when this reporter visited the Government House, Awka, last Friday, he was not at his office and even at his home town, Enugu Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area, he was not in and no explanation was given by those met about his whereabout.

As at the time of this report, the House Committee Chairman on Information, Hon Okey Okoye, did not pick the calls to his mobile phone neither did the Speaker, Uchenna Okafor nor Deputy Speaker, Paschal Agbodike .

Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Obiano, Mr Emeka Ozurumba, dismissed the plot by Obiano to sponsor the impeachment of his Deputy, contending that the governor was not a vindictive person and had more important and pressing things to do for Anambra people than condescending too low as to sponsor Okeke’s impeachment.

“You know too well that His Excellency is not a vindictive person and he has no time for such a thing and you know that situations like this, people are given to peddling falsehood and rumours just to overheat and unsettle the polity on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, a lawyer, described the report as a distraction and a trap by the opposition to throw spanner into the works of the governor, insisting that the Okeke’s political position in Anambra politics was inconsequential.

He said: “Like I said earlier, he is inconsequential and his defection to the APC is of no effect to the party ahead of the election and trying to impeach him is also of no political value to APGA as a party.

“Though we cannot answer for the state Assembly whose duty it is to embark on such actions, if the members found him wanting, but for us as an Executive Arm of government, we are too busy and too occupied to think of such a thing.

“The recent Supreme Court judgement that finally sealed the inordinate ambition of the Jude Okeke and his cotravellers to stop Prof Charles Soludo is enough indication that the return of APGA back to the government house is on course and the issue of Deputy Governor being impeached is a mere distraction.”

Obi Okoye further dismissed claims that more members of the state Assembly of APGA extraction are about to join the APC, contending that those who had defected were negotiating their return back to APGA.

“This politics and such rumours are expected in time like this but are you not aware that those that ran to APC have commenced talks about their return to the party? “One of them that called a chieftain of our party, expressing disappointment, saying that the promises and agreements reached may not be honoured by the leadership of APC and the party candidate.

“He complained that the foundation members of the APC have refused to welcome them properly into the party and that they are not even co

mfortable with the presence of those that decamped from APGA and the PDP “They include some state lawmakers and even those of the National Assembly are already back in APGA and negotiating for a return ticket in 2023 general election and when the time comes, we will know what to do. After all, the biblical Prodigal Son was welcomed by his father.”

Like this: Like Loading...