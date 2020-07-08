Impeachment: Imo peace parley ends in fracas as lawmaker attacks female colleague

Efforts to broker peace among warring lawmakers following the plot to impeach the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has ended in fiasco.

The parley ended when one of the lawmakers supporting the Speaker, Hon. Samuel Otuibe allegedly attacked a female colleague and two other lawmakers with a wine bottle and a glass cup.

Otuibe, representing Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency was said to have attacked the member representing Njaba State Constituency, Hon. Uju Onwudiwe whose only crime was rising up in defense of her fellow female lawmaker who was being shouted down by Otuibe while she was making her contribution in the parley.

For cautioning him to stop trying to intimidate and shout down the member representing Isu state Constituency, Ngozi Obiefule, the Ahiazu Mbaise lawmaker lunged at Onwudiwe armed with a bottle.

The member representing Ohaji Egbema state constituency, Heclus Okoro, who had tried to protect the female lawmaker, was reportedly stabbed in one of his fingers before his Orsu state Constituency counterpart, Ekene Nnodimele tried to restrain Otuibe.

The incident occurred Monday night at the official residence of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, whose birthday celebrations provided the forum to mediate in the crisis in the Assembly.

The issues at stake were the grievances that led to the plot to impeach the Speaker such as nonpayment of salaries and allowances of lawmakers and their aides amongst other issues and the alleged high handedness of the Speaker.

It was learnt that no sooner had the meeting commenced than the lawmaker, who is believed to be a loyalist of the Speaker, allegedly attacked Onwudiwe with a wine bottle and followed up with a glass cup.

Onwudiwe was said have ducked the flying bottle, which smashed on the wall and gave Heclus Okoro, a deep cut in one of his fingers while the wine glass also smashed on the wall without injuring anyone.

Nnodimele was said to have rushed to stop Otuibe from doing further damage.

Like this: Like Loading...