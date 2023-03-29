Impeachment: Kebbi CJ swears in Aliero as acting council boss

The Kebbi State acting Chief Judge, Justice Abubakar on Tuesday swore in Shuaibu Ibrahim as the acting Chairman of the Aliero Local Government Area.

Ibrahim was sworn in following the sacking of Shuaibu Aliero for all aged gross misconduct on March 27 Abubakar administered the oath of office and allegiance to Ibrahim in Birnin Kebbi.

The Secretary to the State Government Babale Umar-Yauri said Aliero’s removal was done in accordance with the local government law of the state.

He said: “It empowers councillors of the local government council with a two-thirds majority to remove the chairman of local government for gross mis- conduct. “It is on this basis that the councillors of Aliero local government, having complied with such law, re- moved Shuaibu Aliero for gross misconduct on March 27.”

Governor Atiku Bagudu advised the acting chairman and his deputy to abide by the necessary legislation and stipulations under local government law in the discharge of their duties.

