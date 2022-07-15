Impeachment: Oyo CJ sets up 7-man investigation panel, summons deputy gov

Following Thursday’s judgment of Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court in which the suit filed by the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, to stop the State House of Assembly from impeaching him, was refused, the Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, has constituted a 7-man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levied against him.

Justice Akintola had said that the House and the Speaker with the 24 members that served the impeachment notice on June 15, 2022, were in order as they had not violated any of the provisions of rhe law as contained in Section 188 of the Conatitution of the Fedral Republic of Nigeria (1999, As Amended).

Sequel to the judgment, in spite of the report that the deputy governor had through his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), filed an appeal seeking a stay of execution of the judgment, the Chief Judge early Friday morning constituted the 7-man panel which wrote a letter to the deputy governor, summoning him to appear before it within an hour.

New Telegraph learnt that the panel, being chaired by Chief Kayode Molade, has Princess Olanike Olusegun as the Secretary. Other members are: Chief Lawal Adekunle Dauda, Chief (Mrs) Wuraola Adepoju, Arc. Adebisi Soyombo, Alhaji Tirimisiyu Akewusola Badmus, and Rev (Fr) Patrick Ademola Akinjo.

A popular Ibadan chief (Mogaji), who was very close to the deputy governor, New Telegraph gathered, will be used to stand as a witness against the Igboho, Oke Ogun-born politician and former Permanent Secretary in the state.

The frosty political relationship between Olaniyan and his boss, Governor Seyi Makinde, had festered to the point that immediately Chief Bayo Lawal (incumbent Chairman of the State Housing Corporation) was announced as the 2023 running mate, Olaniyan announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ruling party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), subsequently told the deputy governor to take the appropriate step of resigning his position, else legal action would be taken against him. He, however, said that he would not resign. The governor first relocated the deputy governor’s office from the Government Secretariat to the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

The follow-up is the ongoing unfolding drama.

Where and when the investigation panel will commence sitting is, however, yet unknown as at the time of filing this report.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...