Impeachment: Oyo CJ sets up panel, summons deputy governor

Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, has constituted a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levied against the Deputy-Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan. The move followed Thursday’s judgment delivered by Justice Ladiran Akintola of the state High Court ruled against the embattled deputy governor who tried to stop his impeachment by the state House of Assembly through the law court. Justice Akintola maintained that the House comprising of the speaker and the 24 members that served the impeachment notice on Olaniyan on June 15, 2022, were in order as they had not violated any of the provisions of the law as contained in Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, As Amended).

Sequel to the judgment, in spite of the report that the deputy governor had through his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), filed an appeal seeking a stay of execution of the judgment, the Chief Judge early Friday morning constituted the 7-man panel which wrote a letter to the deputy governor, summoning him to appear before it within an hour.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the panel, chaired by Chief Kayode Molade, has Princess Olanike Olusegun as the Secretary. The frosty political relationship between Olaniyan and his boss, Governor Seyi Makinde, had festered prompting Olaniyan to announce his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when he was dropped by Makinde for Chief Bayo Lawal who is the Chairman of the State Housing Corporation) as running mate,.

