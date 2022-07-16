News Top Stories

Impeachment: Oyo CJ sets up panel, summons deputy governor

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, has constituted a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levied against the Deputy-Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan. The move followed Thursday’s judgment delivered by Justice Ladiran Akintola of the state High Court ruled against the embattled deputy governor who tried to stop his impeachment by the state House of Assembly through the law court. Justice Akintola maintained that the House comprising of the speaker and the 24 members that served the impeachment notice on Olaniyan on June 15, 2022, were in order as they had not violated any of the provisions of the law as contained in Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, As Amended).

Sequel to the judgment, in spite of the report that the deputy governor had through his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), filed an appeal seeking a stay of execution of the judgment, the Chief Judge early Friday morning constituted the 7-man panel which wrote a letter to the deputy governor, summoning him to appear before it within an hour.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the panel, chaired by Chief Kayode Molade, has Princess Olanike Olusegun as the Secretary. The frosty political relationship between Olaniyan and his boss, Governor Seyi Makinde, had festered prompting Olaniyan to announce his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when he was dropped by Makinde for Chief Bayo Lawal who is the Chairman of the State Housing Corporation) as running mate,.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Nigeria has never had it this bad, says Alaafin

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The Alaafin of Oyo, the Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, yesterday decried the security situation in the country, saying that Nigeria has never had it this bad.   In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists yesterday, the monarch likened the current situation to the 1967 crisis during the early […]
News Top Stories

$4m BRIBERY SCANDAL ROCKS ANAMBRA GUBER POLL – CHECKS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

South East governor, INEC commissioner fingered Security operatives launch discreet probe, vow to ‘take in those involved’ Plans may have been concluded to compromise the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra State with a whopping sum of $4 million, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed. At the centre of the bribery scandal, is a South […]
News

Buhari lauds Rabiu as President France-Nigeria Business Council

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on his appointment by French President, Emmanuel Macron, as President of the France-Nigeria Business Council. In a release by Femi Adesina, his spokesman, Buhari expressed the belief that the BUA boss’ appointment after the inauguration of the France-Nigeria Business Council, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica