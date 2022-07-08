Impeachment: PDP slams Oyo deputy gov

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Oyo State Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan for refusing to respond to allegations of financial impropriety, abandonment of office and others levelled against him by the House of Assembly. The party said Olaniyan ought to have responded to the allegations instead of going to court. In a statement on Thursday, Oyo PDP Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, said the deputy governor should understand that “he who must go to equity must go with clean hands”. The party defended the action taken by the Assembly against him. The statement said: “No single individual should on account of the office they hold in trust for the general public feel or think they are above the law. “A man without skeletons in his cupboard should not be afraid to open his cupboard.”

