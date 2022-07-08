News

Impeachment: PDP slams Oyo deputy gov

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Oyo State Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan for refusing to respond to allegations of financial impropriety, abandonment of office and others levelled against him by the House of Assembly. The party said Olaniyan ought to have responded to the allegations instead of going to court. In a statement on Thursday, Oyo PDP Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, said the deputy governor should understand that “he who must go to equity must go with clean hands”. The party defended the action taken by the Assembly against him. The statement said: “No single individual should on account of the office they hold in trust for the general public feel or think they are above the law. “A man without skeletons in his cupboard should not be afraid to open his cupboard.”

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

VP lauds Okowa’s commitment to national development

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday lauded the commitment of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to national development, saying other states of the federation should borrow a cue from his uncommon drive for development. He gave the commendation yesterday during the official opening of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Marshal Inspectorate Training School, a […]
News

Police raid criminal hideout, arrest 10 suspects in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have busted 10 suspected criminals in their hideout at Mushin area of Lagos State. It was learnt that the raid on criminalshideout was carried out on the directives of the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu. The command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday said in continuation of […]
News

Buhari leaves for UAE to meet new President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has left for the United Arab Emirates to meet the new President of the country, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyah, in Abu Dhabi. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the Nigerian leader would also use the opportunity to convey his condolences on the passing of the former […]

