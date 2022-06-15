Politics

Impeachment proceedings against Oyo D’Gov begins

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

…as 24 lawmakers level 5 allegations against him

Twenty four members out of the 33 lawmakers of the Oyo State House of Assembly Wednesday levelled five allegations against the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan kick-starting a possible impeachment process against him.

Following his recent formal declaration and dumping of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congresses (APC), the Oyo State chapter of the PDP asked him to resign else legal action would be taken against him.

The lawmakers Wednesday wrote and signed the petition which was read during plenary on the floor of the House.

According to the petition, the lawmakers’ allegations against the Deputy Governor included: Gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duty and insubordination and other offences.

Reacting after the petition was read by Yetunde Awe, the Clerk of the House, the Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin said the petition met the two-third requirements to initiate the process, adding that the House would give the Deputy Governor a seven-day grace period to respond to the allegations, failure which would lead to the commencement of impeachment move.

The seven-day window of response takes immediate effect and lapses on Wednesday, June 22.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

