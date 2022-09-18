Impeachment saga and Lawan’s stand

The Senate President, in the last couple of weeks, has been at the centre of conversations over the botched attempt by opposition lawmakers to initiate impeachment moves against President Muhammadu Buhari owing to the country’s failing security.

Much as the National Assembly is disturbed by the devastating dimension which the activities of terrorists have assumed lately, it however cannot be stampeded into taking any resolution that would ultimately surrender Nigeria over to its enemies.

This is where Lawan steps in as Chairman of the National Assembly; to give direction to proceedings of the upper chamber, against all odds and devoid of emotive or political considerations, in a way that fosters national stability as against over-heating the polity and exposing it to anarchy.

It must be noted that the bid by opposition lawmakers to serve the President with an impeachment notice after a six-week ultimatum is unrealistic, particularly taking into consideration the processes and time needed to actualise same before the conduct of the 2023 general elections. See Chapter 6. Part 1. Section 143 of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, as Amended.

The move would also mean falling for the antics of terrorists who are out to destabilise the federal government and undermine the supremacy of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

For anyone who cares to know, it is a modus operandi for terrorist groups to exploit disorder caused by crises that are identified to be potent enough to lead to the collapse of state institutions.

The International Crisis Group, in a special report on ‘Jihad In Modern Conflict’, shows how Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State, and other extremists groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP complicate efforts to end insecurity in the Middle East and some parts of Africa.

