News Top Stories

Impeachment: They were paid to remove me –Olaniyan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

The impeached Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, has faulted the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Munta Abimbola, over the constitution of the seven-man panel which recommended his removal from office. Olaniyan, in a statement released yesterday by his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), alleged that the Chief Christopher Kayodeled panel to investigate the allegations raised against him was paid to do what they did. Describing that panel as a charade, he said it could not stand the test of time, adding that it was unfortunate that the panel members allowed themselves to be comprotal  mised and used to do a dirty job.The statement read: “The investigation by the committee set up by the Honourable Chief Judge is a charade that cannot stand the test of time. In the first instance, the Honourable Chief Judge, with respect, breached his oath of office by ignoring the service of notice of appeal and application for injunction pending appeal when he proceeded to constitute the investigation committee. “This is against established law and practice. On the part of the panel, they were appointed and paid to do bodge jobs, which must be contrary to good conscience. They served the Deputy Governor on Friday around 10:45 a.m. and asked him to appear at 11a.m. We wrote to inform them that His Excellency needed time to prepare for his defence, in their desperation to do the job for which they were paid, they rejected the letter, sat on Saturday and completed their task the same day. “Where is the fairness here? The members of the committee are supposed to be men above board. You have a Reverend father, a Jerusalem Pilgrim, and an Alhaji among them. This is clear evidence that we are not yet ripe for democratic practice,” Fashanu said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 404 new cases, lowest daily figure in July

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria hit a record low on Wednesday with 404 new coronavirus infections confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases on Wednesday night. The new figure is the lowest for the month of July — the month began with a record […]
News

Fighting unemployment with inbued skills

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

As unemployment bites harder, some youths have taken to rather odd jobs to keep body and soul together, UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki Frank Nwankwo, a hair stylist went into apprenticeship after his National Youth Service Corps programme to learn the skill. Today, he has become a hot cake in the hair styling business with […]
News

FG evacuates 590 Nigerians from UK, 305 from Dubai

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that 590 stranded Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from the United Kingdom (UK) and are expected to arrive Abuja and Lagos on Tuesday.   Onyeama disclosed this in his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, on Tuesday, as he gave an update on the evacuation process.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica