News

Impeachment threat: Kwankwaso cautions National Assembly

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has cautioned the National Assembly to thread softly over the call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by some members of the assembly. Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin shortly after visit to Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq, Kwankwaso said the legislators should not be in a hurry to rock the boat. He acknowledged that there are reasons to be worried about the security situation in the country and advised the government to brace up to the challenge. Kwankwaso, a former Minister of Defence, also appealed to government to reach out to people with genuine concerns with a view to addressing the nation’s security challenges. Earlier, AbdulRazaq advised politicians to play the game without bitterness.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekwueme varsity builds stakeholder engagement on climate plan review

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

  A project aimed at increasing public awareness of, and engagement with, Nigeria’s climate change plan is seeking to boost the ongoing revision process of the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which is due for submission in November 2020. Titled: “Promoting critical analysis of, and stakeholders’ engagement with the revision of Nigeria’s NDC,” the project […]
News

National carrier tops FG’s 2021 aviation plans – Sirika

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, yesterday, unveiled Federal Government’s roadmap for the aviation sector in 2021, noting that the plan for national carrier was its topmost priority. This was as the Senate Committee on Aviation frowned at the current state of disrepair of Ilorin, Minna and Makurdi airports. Unveiling the aviation roadmap to the […]
News

Edo poll: Our govs’ lives in danger – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over the lives of their governors who are in Benin, Edo State capital for the governorship election. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a press conference last night, said security operatives have surrounded the hotel where the governors are accommodated. Secondus stated that whereas the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica