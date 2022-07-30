Impeachment threat: Kwankwaso cautions National Assembly

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has cautioned the National Assembly to thread softly over the call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by some members of the assembly. Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin shortly after visit to Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq, Kwankwaso said the legislators should not be in a hurry to rock the boat. He acknowledged that there are reasons to be worried about the security situation in the country and advised the government to brace up to the challenge. Kwankwaso, a former Minister of Defence, also appealed to government to reach out to people with genuine concerns with a view to addressing the nation’s security challenges. Earlier, AbdulRazaq advised politicians to play the game without bitterness.

