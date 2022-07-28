News Top Stories

Impeachment Threat: We’re working on security situation – FG tells Senate

Following the threat by Senators to initiate an impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari at the floor of the Senate yesterday, the Federal Government has pleaded with the lawmakers that it was doing its best to bring the security situation under control. This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed when asked to respond to the development after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The minister, who lauded the lawmakers for their patriotism and concerns, assured that steps were being taken to address their concerns.

Senators from opposition political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had carpeted the President for the deteriorating security situation in the country giving him a six-week deadline to either address the situation or get impeached. Mohammed said “resolution passed by Senators, as rightly said, it was passed when we were deliberating; but we thank them for their patriotism and their concern. But we are working round the clock, 24 hours, to ensure that the situation is brought under control.

“I want to assure you that the President is aware of all these and as a matter of fact, I think tomorrow there’s going to be another Security Council meeting. “So, it’s not a matter the President is taking lightly and like I’ll always say, some of the measures we’re going to take are not measure that you can discuss openly here. But we’re as concerned as you are, we’re not going to abandon our responsibility.”

 

