Impersonating police officers: ‘Our oga sent us to Imo’

Two suspected criminals, Bankole Odusi and Samuel Idowu were yesterday nabbed in Asaba while impersonating with the uniform of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and regular police T-Shirt to crossover from Lagos to Imo State with a berreta toy gun.

They were caught at the defunct Toll Gate on the Asaba end of the River Niger Bridge. Items recovered from them include improvised pistol with a dagger, a Nigeria Police Warrant Card and a pair of handcuff. Samuel, who confessed to wearing fake police uniform, said they were registered as spy police in Lagos State to serve one Hon Hallelujah Ehindero, whom he said is a younger brother to the former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Sunday Ehindero. He said he only invited Bankole, who dressed in an ASP uniform (two stars) to escort him. He said, “that is how we wear it in Lagos. We don’t know it is different in Delta. We wore police officers uniform, that is our offence. We were not caught with firearms but a dagger, carved in form of a gun.

“We got the uniform from the Police Central Store. We were sent by Oga Hallelujah to go and measure. We were going to Ogberu at Orlu in Imo State to deliver a vehicle.” But the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, who paraded them alongside 17 other suspected armed robbers, cultists, false informant and murderers at the command headquarters in Asaba, said they impersonated as police with firearm.

He said, “it is a lie. They are criminals. They initially said they were police officers, but later admitted to be spy police. If the environment is not safe, our task to enforce law and order has failed. The command under my watch will not allow criminal elements to plunder our common patrimony.” The CP said they were intercepted by men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in a Ford vehicle, with registration number 9791F7. He said Bankole lives as No. 19 Sango Ijoke Street, Lagos, but Samuel resides at No 1, Olatinji Mall Market in Lekki, Lagos.

