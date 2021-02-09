Impersonation: JAMB to spend N100m on prosecution 

…says examination malpractice has migrated to the North

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said N100 million would be spent on the prosecution of 200 persons involved in the act of impersonation during the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This came as the Board lamented that JAMB examination fraud has shifted from the South to the North, as the top 20 Computer Based Centres involved in an attempt to substitute candidates pictures and biometrics were all tracked to Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Gombe, Bauchi, Zamfara, Borno and Sokoto states.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede who made the disclosure while parading two persons caught in Kano State after series of attempt to change the photograph used during registration, to reflect the students real photograph at the Bayero University State (BUK).

Oloyede, who disclosed that 400 persons have so far been caught for impersonation in this year alone, said only 200 of the impersonators would be prosecuted due to the high cost of prosecution amounting to over N500,000 per case.

He said: “This year, we have over 400 people that are already caught, those who wrote the exams are different from those who registered. We have put certain things in place and we are expecting each of the institution to come forward.

“At the appropriate time we should prosecute at least 200 out of the 400. What we intend to do is to pick like five from each of the states of the federation.

“To prosecute one case you will have to spend nothing less than N500, 000 because your staff will be going from one place to the other. When they go to court, at times the court will not sit, you will go back as witness, somebody travelling from Kano to Abuja or Abuja to Kano, will be going five times to do that.

“It cost a lot of money. Technology will give us all of them, we will now use federal character by picking across the states. And then prosecute, because we don’t have the resources to prosecute all of them.”

