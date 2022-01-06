News

Impersonator arrested over illegal revenue collection in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

An illegal revenue collector in Edo State, simply identified as Bisi Adewunmi, was yesterday arrested by the Revenue Enforcement Team of Oredo Local Government Area of the state. Adewunmi was arrested by the enforcement team, led by the Head of the team, Monday Edosa, while collecting revenue from wheelbarrow pushers and hawkers, among other traders at the Government Reservation Area (GRA) End of Ezoti Street, Benin, the state capital. He was arrested collecting revenue ranging from N150 to N200 from hawkers and wheelbarrow pushers at the scene. This prompted a call to the Director of Revenue Matters, Ordedo LGA, Agbons Uyigue to enquire why the council should be collecting revenue from hawkers, but he disassociated the council from the collector and immediately ordered for his arrest. He sent the enforcement team, led by Edosa to the scene at Ezoti and the illegal collector was arrested. Speaking on phone after the arrest, the Head of the enforcement team, Edosa noted that the pullover vest found on the suspect bearing ‘Oredo Revenue Collector’ was faked, and hence it is not from the council, even as he added that the suspect too was not from the council.

 

