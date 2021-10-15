Metro & Crime

Impersonator of Mark Zuckerberg, 5 others jailed for cybercrime

One Jatto Sheriff Umar, 21, claiming to be the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, in order to defraud unsuspecting victims via online relationship has been convicted and jailed by a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin for offences bordering on impersonation and cybercrime. The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also secured the conviction of five other persons for similar offences.

They are Oguntoyinbo Oluwatobi Damilola, Taiwo Akinyemi Kayode, Adebayo Adeola Mark, Adedoyin Olayinka and Yusuf Alameen Abiodun. While the quartet of Jatto, Damilola, Taiwo and Mark were prosecuted before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar, Justice Adenike Akinpelu heard the cases of Olayinka and Abiodun.

The defendants pleaded guilty to their separate charges. Innocent Mbachie represented the EFCC in the cases before Justice Abdulgafar, while R. E Alao prosecuted for the Commission in the cases before Justice Akinpelu The two Counsels urged the court to take notice of the confessional statements and the guilty plea entered by the defendants as well as the evidences tendered against them, which included the devices used in perpetrating the crime by convicting and sentencing the defendants as charged.

Justice Abdulgafar sentenced Jatto (Zuckerberg’s impostor) to six months imprisonment on counts one and two each, to run concurrently at Mandala Correctional Centre. The sentences are suspended, but the convict would be reporting to official of the Correctional Centre.

