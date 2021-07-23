Metro & Crime

Implement Police Trust Fund Act, rights’ groups tell FG

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN) and Human Rights Law Enforcement in Nigeria (HURLAW), have called on the Federal Government to implement the Police Trust Fund Act, two years after it was signed into law. Addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos, the groups said since 2019 when the Act establishing the Police Trust Fund was signed into law there was no implementation. The National Coordinator of NOPRIN, Mr. Ikole Emmanuel, said some past Inspectors- General of Police (IGs), while in office, complained of lack of money to carry out and implement their assignments. Emmanuel said as civil society groups, part of the gaps they had identified in the Act was lack of funds for the police to carry out their duties of policing the country effectively.

He said: “The Police Trust Fund was an alternative through which resources would be gotten and to be able to complement the budgetary allocations to the Nigeria Police Force and after the signing into law of the Act in 2019, two years after, there is still no implementation up till now. “Which is why we came together to call on the government to implement what is inside the Act and ensure that the police are trained particularly on the administration of Criminal Justice Act, which specifies the reason for arrest, detention and end to arrest in lieu and other critical issues that have been identified in the Act.

“These could only be possible if the Police Trust Fund Act is implemented…. Every day you hear a series of abuses and violations of human rights by security personnel. But if implemented, there would be funds to train the personnel and when they are being trained. It would be easy to punish those who violate the law, but when they are trained only for six months in Police College to become police officers, at the end they don’t have the knowledge of the law and what to do, they only use their discretion.” Earlier in his welcome address, the former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Lagos State, Mr. Fola Arthur- Worrey, said the Police Trust Fund should not be limited to the police alone; it should also include the military and the correctional centres. Arthur-Worrey said since the #EndSARS saga, the morale of the police was down and the only way their morale could be boosted “is to take good care of them, their welfare and the place where they sleep which is the barracks”.

