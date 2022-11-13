Implication of free fall of Naira on Nigeria evonomy

The Naira is weakening steadily because of the increased speculation majorly due to the announcement of the central bank of Nigeria to redesign the Naira note on the basis to stop hoarding of the Naira, stopping counterfeiting, and also to curb inflation among other reasons, however, the free fall of naira to the dollar can be trace to speculation by the player in the foreign exchange market.

The official rate for the dollar stood at $435 while the parallel market is 875 Naira, same applies to other foreign exchange, different opinion has been shared on the implication of the new foreign exchange policy on the Nigeria economy, some said there is no better while the majority believe it is the wrong time and it will be counter-productive

Dangerously, the policy especially the tumbling Naira will have an implication on the economy, it will increase the cost of capital to the private sector, it will affect the cost of Government borrowing, it will lead to a decline in industrial production that will further lead to mass job loss.

This will also lead to a worsening cost of leaving as it will reflect in transportation, high cost of commodities, and other economic life combined. This policy is also coming at a time Nigeria is approaching the festive period that mostly experiences the cost of commodities and consequently increases the inflationary pressure, beyond the festival the nation is also in the campaign season where the election is expected to be in February 2023, Nigeria politicians are fond of keeping money for the campaign and election as expected, this policy further encourage the politicians, businesses, and bureau de change operator to start stockpiling the dollar and other foreign currency speculatively to prepare for the currency redesign and their election spending.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...