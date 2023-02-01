Implications of fuel price hike and supply fluctuation

F or close to four months now, Nigerians have been facing disruptions in the price and supply of fuel across the country. Motorists and other consumers of fuel are now part of the endless queue of buyers at the filling stations waiting to be attended. Though the price of fuel per litre officially is N169, many of the filling stations have astronomically hiked their price to between N300 and N400 per litre.

Unauthorised sellers of fuel commonly referred to as black market operators have even pushed the price of the commodity to N700 or more. Apart from the health risks, spending long hours at filling stations creates profound problems for the nation’s economy. Productive periods get squandered, as limitless waiting hours, in anticipation for the purchase of petrol. New Telegraph recalls with displeasure that in 1973, the Federal Military Government (FMG) of General Yakubu Gowon blazed the trail with the increase in the price of fuel from 6k to 8.45k.

Virtually all the administrations, both civilian and military, from that time till date, have effected an upward review of the price of petrol. However, we recall with nostalgia that the administration of Alhaji Umar Yar’Adua was the one that stood on a higher pedestal. Alhaji Yar’Adua not only called the bluff of the oil interest groups within and outside the country, by not only refusing to increase the pump price but actually reducing it from N75 to N65 in 2007. Why has it become difficult for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to follow what could be referred to as the Yar’Adua model, which is worthy of emulation? Nigeria has all it takes to make price and supply fluctuations of petrol history.

We recall that oil was found in commercial quantities in Nigeria in Oloibiri, in the presentday Bayelsa State in I956. But it was two years later in 1958 that drilling and export started, Seven years later in 1965; Nigeria constructed her first oil refinery in Eleme, near Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which is referred to as Eleme One.

The second oil refinery was set-up in Warri, Delta State in 1978, with the third one becoming a reality in Kaduna, Kaduna State in 1980. The fourth and the youngest public oil refinery was established in Eleme, Port Harcourt, Rivers State in 1989 and is popularly known as Eleme Two. With the four refineries, the country was able to refine crude oil into different derivatives such as kerosene, diesel and fuel for a fairly long time.

Even at the height of the 30-month Civil War (July 6, 1967 to January 15, 1970), there was a reliable local refining capacity. Only one public fullfledged oil refinery known as Eleme One served the nation while quickly constructed modular refineries helped attend to the petroleum needs of the Eastern Region. However, New Telegraph is worried that, for decades now, the country has not been able to boast of fully operational refineries. Consequently, she has resorted to the importation of fuel thereby resorting to massive borrowing, high debt servicing in order to pay the obnoxious subsidy.

In spite of this, petrol has remained scarce and expensive even though the government has consistently claimed that it has enough fuel while stating that it has not increased the price. But we wish to point out that the situation on ground gives a lie to these claims. Sadly, President Muhammadu Buhari, now in the twilight of his two terms, has had more than enough time to have made the four refineries fully functional but failed to do so. For as long as the nation has embraced uninterrupted importation of petroleum products, Nigerians would continue to experience fuel supply and price fluctuations. We will also like to point out that a single private oil refinery in Lagos, despite the formidable backing of the government, is unlikely to satisfy the petroleum needs of Nigeria.

At best, it may expose the country to a monopolistic petroleum sector, with one or two players dictating the price in such a critical sector. This blunder was evident in the cement sector where perceived government’s reluctance to revive West Africa’s pioneer cement factory, Nigerian Cement (NIGERCEM) Company Limited, Nkalagu, Ebonyi State, and other cement factories in Calabar, Cross River State; Ewekoro, Ogun State; Gboko, Benue State; Sokoto, Sokoto State, as well as Ashaka, Gombe State.

Given the credibility deficit suffered by this administration, it should move at the speed of light to make modular refineries a reality in the oil producing communities. Loans guaranteed by the government, could be made available to the operators in order to accelerate the emergence of modular refineries. President Buhari, who is also the Minister of Petroleum, is expected to exhibit a realistic grasp of the complexities of a strategic sector like petroleum by making the take-off of the modular refineries as sure as daylight. These refineries, to be backed up by the rehabilitation of four moribund refineries, would help put an end to the nightmare experiences of motorists and other fuel users. Importation and the reliance on just one single private refinery are not likely to solve the problem.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...