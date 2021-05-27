Import: FG’s investment in agric equipment, others hits N727.3bn

…realises $1.07bn from export

U.S major beneficiary

The value of total trade in agricultural equipment and merchandise imported from the United States between October 2020 and March 2021 has peaked at N727.3billion 1.55billion). Nigeria’s agricultural sector is currently being hurt by flooding, insurgency and herdsmen challenges.

Some of goods exported to Nigeria include tractors and implements, soybeans, intermediate food products (especially vegetable oils and animal fats), condiments and sauces, processed vegetables, corn, wine, prepared food, dairy products, non-beverage ethanol), and fish products.

The Federal Government had said it would acquire 60,000 tractors and equipment to drive the nation’s agro economy. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Develop-ment, Mohammed Nanono, said that the proposed 60,000 tractors would drive agric mechanisation that would revolutionise the sector across various value chains.

It was gathered that imports increased as demand for farm equipment and products were in short supply in Nigeria. A report by the International Trade Administration (ITA) explained that the agricultural tractor market was growing steadily and expected to maintain a year over year rate of 4.4 per cent between 2019 and 2024. The agency noted that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with John Deere for the supply of 10,000 units of farm tractors over a fiveyear period since 2018. It added that agricultural tractors imported as Complete Knock Down (CKD) or Semi Knock Down (SKD) units for local assembly attracted zero duties and zero Value-Added Tax (VAT). Although, while it said that no duty was imposed on Fully Built (FB) units, 7.5per cent VAT, however, applied. Also, it stressed that used tractors were surcharged 35 per cent import duty and 7.5per cent VAT. Because of diversification programme of the Federal Government, it was learnt that Nigeria was in partnership with the More Food International Programme (MFIP) of the Brazil to support small farmers with mechanisation. Under the partnership, ITA report explained that Brazil would fund the project with a loan of N517billion ($1.1 billion) over a period of 15 years and supply 10,000 tractors to Nigeria. While the government remains the biggest purchaser of new farm machinery in Nigeria, ITA report explained that private sector investors were developing their out-grower network of farmers and enabling them with mechanisation, technology and farm extension assistance, adding that they were more inclined towards buying used equipment.

A data obtained by New Telegraph from the United States Census Bureau (USCB) on foreign trade between Nigeria and United States explained that in the last three months of 2020, Nigeria imported goods valued at $657million, noting that in October, $233.1million goods were imported; November, $248.8million and December, $175.4million. Also, between January and March 2021, USCB noted that Nigeria took delivery of $890.5million imports, saying that total imports in January was $286.7million; February, $244.2million and March, $359.6million. However, the U. S bureau noted that Nigeria exported $1.07billion worth of goods during the period, noting that export by Nigeria to United States increased by 56.03 per cent from the $383.5 million recorded between October and December, 2020 to $684.5million between January and March, 2021.

Major food imports from Nigerian by United States include cocoa beans, tea and herbal products, feeds and fodders, cashew/tree nuts, spices and seafood products. The U.S bureau explained that in January 2021, Nigeria exported $209.6million goods; February, $151.6million and March, $322.9 million.

