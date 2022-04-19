News

Import Incentives: Investors tackle FG over bureaucratic delays

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

A key sector in Organised Private Sector (OPS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has lamented the red tape importers and the business community pass through in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) seeking approvals for import incentives.

 

CPPE’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Muda Yusuf, told New Telegraph in Lagos yesterday the level of delay at the Federal Ministry of Finance was alarming. He said: “The CPPE is concerned about the red tape inherent in getting approvals from the Federal Ministry of Finance for the importation of items with concessionary import duty.

 

“We would like to see the removal of these bottlenecks. While appreciating the essence of the national list, we would like to propose that access to fiscal incentives should be devoid of bottlenecks and bureaucracy.

 

 

“The experiences of importers and the business community with seeking approvals from the ministries before the fiscal incentives can be  enjoyed is often fraught with frustrating bureaucracy, bottlenecks, delays and sometimes extortion.

 

“We, therefore, recommend that once the fiscal policy document had been approved by government, the Nigeria Customs Service should be left to fully implement these policies without further recourse to the ministry for additional approval.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Let’s pray for Nigeria, unite for our progress, Gbajabiamila urges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to use this period of Easter to pray for the country. Gbajabiamila said despite the challenges facing the country, there will be light at the end of the tunnel, hence the need for prayers now and always. The Speaker called […]
News

We’re making progress in war against insurgency, banditry – Army Chief

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruq Yahaya, has said that the army has recorded several successes in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and secessionist groups in the South East. The army chief spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the Civil Military Cooperation Projects in the Isale Eko area of Lagos Island that […]
News

Over 40 people killed in Niger Republic attack – Presidential Aide

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 40 people have been killed in another attack in the Niger Republic when a group of armed assailants ravaged several villages in the Tahoua region near the border with Mali, the government said on Monday. Government spokesperson Abdoulraman Zakaria said on Monday that soldiers were sent to the region and fought the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica