Import Incentives: Investors tackle FG over bureaucratic delays

A key sector in Organised Private Sector (OPS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has lamented the red tape importers and the business community pass through in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) seeking approvals for import incentives.

CPPE’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Muda Yusuf, told New Telegraph in Lagos yesterday the level of delay at the Federal Ministry of Finance was alarming. He said: “The CPPE is concerned about the red tape inherent in getting approvals from the Federal Ministry of Finance for the importation of items with concessionary import duty.

“We would like to see the removal of these bottlenecks. While appreciating the essence of the national list, we would like to propose that access to fiscal incentives should be devoid of bottlenecks and bureaucracy.

“The experiences of importers and the business community with seeking approvals from the ministries before the fiscal incentives can be enjoyed is often fraught with frustrating bureaucracy, bottlenecks, delays and sometimes extortion.

“We, therefore, recommend that once the fiscal policy document had been approved by government, the Nigeria Customs Service should be left to fully implement these policies without further recourse to the ministry for additional approval.”

