Import: Nigeria’s policy grounds 7 vessels at Benin Port

2,500 vehicles aboard

IDENTIFICATION

The Federal Government introduced vehicle identification tool to check unwholesome importation of used vehicles

Except government review its implementation, the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) currently generating crisis at the port may lead to huge demurrage, surcharges and congestion as seven vessels laden with 2,500 units of used vehicles are currently stranded at Cotonou Port, Benin Republic.

The roll-on roll-off vessels are expected to offload the vehicles at the Port and Terminal multi-service Limited (PTML).

Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position listed the vessels to include: Grande Gabon with 350 units; Grande Abidjan, 350 units; Grande Costa D’ Avorio, 350 units; Repubblica Argentina, 300 units; Grande Lagos, 400 units; Grande Tema, 400 units and Grande Marocco, 350 units. Last week, Customs agents said that 12,000 vehicles had been trapped at the port due to the on-going strike on VIN implementation by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at Tincan Island Port.

The agents said that they had incurred N600 million demurrage within two weeks as they now pay between $5,000 and $6,000 to clear vehicles instead of $2,000 at the port because of VIN valuation implementation. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that if the VIN implementation is not reviewed, NCS would rake in additional N448 billion ($800 million) as revenue on vehicles. It was learnt that the country imports an average of 200,000 used vehicles annually, while vehicle valuation cost has gone up by 300 per cent at PTML and Five Star Logistics terminals, Tincan Island Port in Lagos. Statistics by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that between 2012 and 2017 alone, 1.59 million vehicles were imported into the country. The bureau explained that in 2012, the country imported 251,322 units; 2013, 265,209units; 2014, 237,904 units; 2015, 124,841 units; 2016, 104,571 units, 2017, 180,753 units; 2020, 203,319 units and 2021, 226,892 units. Worried by the imports, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, in 2021, said that Nigeria was the hub of stolen vehicles, leading to introduction of VIN by government in order to give a uniform and acceptable value to all imported vehicles coming into the country, not minding the port of landing. However, the Vice President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto, said that the VIN values issued by Customs was not good for Nigerian economy. With 300 per cent increase in vehicle clearance, Farinto stressed that the main purpose of VIN valuation for imported vehicles had been defeated as thousands of imported vehicles were currently trapped at the seaports. He explained that it had made the clearance of vehicles stagnant in the last few days. Farinto explained: “We are not saying you should not introduce VIN valuation. What we are saying is that if you look at the value in the VIN valuation, it is very outrageous. I have three examples: I look at Mazda 2007 vehicle, the system is giving them over $5,000. What is the value of 2007 vehicle view it in American market. “Another one, we have an Hyunda 2013 that was bought for around $6,000 or $7,000. If you access the VIN value, it will give you over N2 million as duty and if you convert it to dollars, that is over $5,000. These are things that are killing our economy. Another one is 2009 Hyunda, which ordinarily, the system is giving over $6,000, meanwhile it is less than $2,000 when we were even clearing it.” According to him, the new Customs valuation system had led to outrageous values for the imported cars, thereby making it difficult for dealers to pay. He explained that the new Customs valuation system had no consideration for rebate and depreciation value for dented vehicles. Reacting to agents’ claims, the National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Timi Bomodi, explained that before the introduction of the tool, town hall meetings were held across the country stating its benefits, one of the greatest being trade facilitation. He said that clearing agents had insisted that the same make and model of cars should be made to pay the same amount of duty. The spokesman noted: “These agents also demanded the discontinuation of the discounted value method, which allowed for the subjective considerations of officers in the Customs Valuation Unit, who rely mainly on the book value of vehicles discounted at a fixed rate over time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...