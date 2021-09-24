Import: OPS flays multi-billion naira losses to clearing hitches

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), a member of the organised private sector, has lamented that port users and the business community are losing huge revenue running into billions of naira to operational bottlenecks caused by excessive procedures, duplication of functions and weak infrastructural support at the ports. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in an interview with New Telegraph on the effects of major port challenges on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), stated that the non-reduction of bureaucratic bottlenecks was making clearing at the nation’s ports difficult, with businesses losing huge human and financial resources to demurrage and extortions along the procedural chain of clearing goods at the ports. However, New Telegraph gathered from agro-allied sector operators and local exporters that port challenges in the country’s export terminals in terms of agricultural products export cost the country’s GDP about N90 billion in damages yearly.

This, according to findings, occur in export of agricultural produce such as cocoa beans, cashew nuts and sesame seed, among others. Particularly, the LCCI’s Director- General explained that business operators at the gateways were losing fortunes to Nigeria Customs Service’s complicating port processes through duplication of functions and various administrative channels instead of full automation and use of technology.

In addition, she added that these losses also occurred in truck demurrages, container demurrages, shipping company charges, terminal charges, government agencies charges, official and unofficial levies, traffic gate levies, barge levies and others. According to her, all these major challenges are contributing negatively to hitch-free clearing and delivering goods to warehouses in Lagos and other places, with the economy losing a lot instead of generating the desired revenue from the shipping industry. The economist said that introduction of automation in most of the operations at the ports would reduce human interface, thereby reduce corruption, extortion, hooliganism and other vices currently happening at the nation’s ports.

“We believe that the major challenges we have with clearing goods from the ports and delivering to warehouses in Lagos are more of operational bottlenecks caused by excessive procedures, duplication of functions and weak infrastructural support. “Businesses are losing huge human and financial resources through the loss of goods through spoilage, demurrage and extortions along the procedural chain of clearing their goods from the ports. “Our customs operations need to be reformed with reduced human interface and full automation of port operations. When these are done, the clearing of goods at the ports will likely improve,” Almona explained.

She added: “We need to automate most of the operations at the ports to reduce human interface and thereby reduce corruption and hooliganism currently happening at our ports.” Speaking on the e-callup at the ports, the economic expert pointed out that “it has not achieved much, according to stakeholders in Lagos ports. “We urge government to attend to the roads around the ports, establish a functional rail system connecting the ports to strategic locations. As long as we have the bottlenecks around the ports, the e-callup may not be as effective as expected,” she noted. She stated that corruption at the ports, as well as lack of proper enforcement by security agencies, were among factors killing the ETO at the gateway. Almona equally reiterated the need to fix the Oshodi/Apapa Expressway to boost businesses and generate more revenue from the Lagos ports.

She said that there was the need to provide infrastructural base ‘in and out of the port system’ and human capital and manpower development. “There is urgent need to fix the road to boost businesses at the port and generate more revenue to revitalise the economy. “The call-up system that was recently put in place has literally collapsed either due to corrupt practices or lack of enforcement by security agents. “We need to strengthen the institutional capabilities of maritime agencies to position the country as a hub of maritime activities in West and Central Africa to boost the economy,” she said.

She noted that the maritime sector, being a special sector, needed efficient and well-trained professionals to ensure effective operation. Also, port users have insisted that congestion at the port, cargo diversions to neighbouring countries and high demurrage charges at the seaports, slow cargo delivery, incessant delays and loss of revenue by the Nigeria Customs are giving setbacks to the country’s economy in all ramifications. These have resulted to many Nigerian top exporters like Olam Nigeria Limited, British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria, Flourmill Nigeria of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, Unilever and others complaining bitterly about the effects of major port challenges on the country’s non oil sector.

It will be recalled that the House of Representatives’ Committee on Customs and Excise, at an interactive session with the NCS officials in Abuja, recently, told the hierarchy of the Service that the agency needed to buckle up in its responsibility of administrating the Nigerian port The committee noted that NCS was complicating the process through unnecessary duplication of functions, various administrative channels instead of full automation and use of technology. The Deputy Chairman of the committee, Mukhtar Ahmed (APC, Kaduna), said the Customs had created many desks, which hamper the smooth flow of documents and delay the clearing and discharge of containers from the ports.

