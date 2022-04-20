Importance of family, friendship, worship, education, service, principles of living

Book title: Life Is Beautiful

Author: Oluremi Solanke

Publishers: Thrifty Hands Enterprise

Pagination: 56

Year of publication: 2022

Reviewer: Tony Okuyeme

Notable educationist and administrator, Mrs. Oluremi Solanke joined the prestigious octogenarian club; and to celebrate, apart from series of activities including thanksgiving service, she also presented to the public two books, one of which is Life Is Beautiful an autobiography.

It primarily focuses on her experiences as a young child born over two decades before Nigeria’s Independence, and brings to memory how she was born in Nigeria and her journey since birth, including her quest for both secondary and tertiary education, and how she started formal work at the age of 18 years as a clerk at the Federal Ministry of Works and Surveys in Lagos, and how she rose to the position of Assistant Director, Examinations at the office of Head of Service of the Federation, until her retirenment in 1999.

Significantly, in telling the story, she sheds light on the importance of family, friendship, worship, education, service and principles of living. The 56-page book, Life Is Beaatiful, is divided into what can be termed 11 chapters (although, not stated as such), a prologue and an epilogue.

The book open, with reference to a quote in William Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ which states that “the world is a stage; all men and women are merely characters acting in the form of drama”. To this, she notes: “I refer to my life in this world as a stage where I am acting in the drama.”

What follows is her early years, with special reference to the celebration that followed her birth, growing up in the heart of Lagos, in a family where she is the first born of her father, who later married another wife from their home town, Abeokuta.

She also recalls, with nostalgia, her experience at Holy Child College, an all girls school, as well as her experience in the famous Abeokuta Grammar School, where she eventually met her husband, Adewale Solanke, the Oyewole’s – the identical twins – that taught Chemistry and Physics, and others.

One of the things clearly stand out is her quest for knowledge, such that after her secondary school, she wanted to further her education. She says in page 22: “I finished my schooling at Abeokuta Grammar School in 1962 and returned to Lagos. I had the desire to further my education. I tried to gain admission to the university.

University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) gave me admission in 1963. I was very glad and my father was very proud of me.” At the UNN, it was a beautiful experience. In ‘Love Life’, she recalls how she had a beautiful time with her siblings and her lovely husband, and their beautiful daughter Faderera, who has blessed them with lovely grand-children.

Here, she narrates how she met her husband in Abeokuta Grammar, and how fate brought them together again and they eventually got married in 1874. Church/Community Activities is next in according to the structure of the book.

Here, the author notes, with deliberate emphasis: “This writing will not be complete my church activities. As a young lady, I attended St. Paul’s Breadfruit, Lagos, where I served in th Guild of Stewards; I was a member of the guild and a member of the Morning Star.

When I was in Abeokuta, I was a steward at Holy Trinity Church, Ikereku.” Solanke notes that in her present church, Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church, Ajao Estate, Lagos; a member of Zone 3, Peace Family, Women Fellowship among others.

According to her, recently she is serving as a member of the PCC – Parochial Church Committee, the highest committee in the Anglican Church.

She also listed some of her involvements in community development, including the membership of the Ajao Estate Resident Association Zone 2; the Police Community Relations Community (PCRC) and others. But the story has its sad side.

This is captured in Memories, where she narrated how she lost her dad while she was still in the university. This book makes an inspring read. It is a “well-articulated authobiograpy by an octogenarian who is full of wisdom.

She does not only bring to memory how she was born in Nigeria and her journey since birth but sheds light on the importance of family, friendship, worship, education, service and principles of living.” Solanke is a co-author of ‘A Treasury of Yoruba Folklore Stories and Tales’.

She was educated at the Holy Child College, Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and the University of Lagos. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Education and a Masters in Public Administration. Her passion is teaching and she has performed various teaching and administrative roles in education.

She enjoys leading and participating in activities arranged by her church, Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church, Ajao Estatte, Lagos

