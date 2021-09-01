Importance of intangible cultural heritage

Continued from last week

Intangible cultural heritage has a role to play in romoting tolerance, peace and reconciliation; fostering community and individual well-being; promoting human rights and sustainable development; and encouraging cultural relationships among diverse groups and exchange of cultural values and shared traditions

Impact of COVID-19 on Osun Osogbo Festival

Diminished revenue: Over the years the volume of tourists visiting the Osun Osogbo groove increased from 50,000 to 100,000 in 2019. This has translated to economic boom for the site in terms of local revenue generation and foreign exchange for the country. However in 2020, due to covid-19 outbreak there were restrictions in celebrating the festival, hence only few visitors both local and foreign were present.

The Foreigners who were present at the festival were Osun based Spaniards compared to previous years. Consequently there was a drastic decline to the revenue that would have been generated for the country. Also local trade and commercial activities in Osogbo and Osun state in general decreased tremendously especially in the hospitality business, transportation, eateries, souvenir product and other tourism support products

*Belief system: it is generally believed by the people that the Sacred River Osun is a goddess and some mythical and metaphorical significance are attached to it, that is, the people worship and reverer the Sacred River Osun. Its water signify a relationship between nature, the spirits and human beings, reflecting the place given to water in the Yoruba cosmology as symbolizing life.

The river is believed to have healing, protective and fertility powers. The fish are said to have been used by goddess Osun as messengers of peace, blessings and favour. During the Osun Osogbo festival, the people come with all their demands, as they visit the river within the grove which is preserved for the annual convergence.

It is the general belief of the people that through the covenant between the goddess and their founding fathers, Osogbo has remained a peaceful, progressive and benevolent city without any ravage of war or pestilence. (Note: It has not been sufficiently proven that this factor has impacted negatively on intangible heritage) *Extinction/Globalization: Intangible cultural heritage is chronically at risk of disappearing, in large part because of globalization. In the case of Osun Osogbo Festival, foreign and local tourists turn out in thousands visiting the site every year for the festival. Globalization has enabled foreign tourists to witness this spectacular festival giving them a direct view of foreign cultures. However, the trend of globalization will inevitably have a significant impact on traditional culture.

(Tomlinson, 2013 p.3a). This is particularly evident in traditional festivals, for example, Halloween has been made popular in Nigeria in recent years, this shows that globalization has made foreign cultures have a strong impact on local culture, while its increasing rate have resulted to extinctions of some intangible heritage. Exhibition/craft: The festival is an avenue to showcase works and craft from different ethnic groups /communities with interesting features which have social and spiritual connection to the festival.

Such works inspired traditional cavers and help in narratives of some activities, history and tradition of Osun Osogbo and the Yoruba land generally. In the year 2020, such activity could not hold as there were strict restrictions as a result of covid-19 outbreak. Psychology: There is a fundamental believe among individuals and families who participate in the festival. In this case people believed that during the festival their requests, desires and prayers are answered, and psychologically they believed that they can find solutions to their problems appealing to the gods and offering sacrifices.

Such individual psyche will be affected having being restricted or prevented from participating in the ritual /festival. The Future of Intangible Heritage Awareness: Relevant organisations should see the duty of creating awareness that ensures that intangible cultural heritage is protected among local and urban communities. This is an important factor to sustain intangible cultural heritage.

Policy: It is sad that in this part of the world, regulations and policies for cultural heritage are hardly reviewed to meet up with current situation of things and thus the failure in this aspect is seriously affecting cultural and heritage development.

Therefore if our intangible cultural heritage must be sustained and properly developed, it is pertinent that relevant authorities and cultural stake holders must properly review policies to better develop and sustain our intangible cultural heritage.

Funding: This is a major problem facing the cultural heritage sector. Poor funding has led to under development of our cultural heritage. In Nigeria particularly, culture and heritage especially intangible heritage have been relegated because of government belief that it is not a major source of revenue.

Thus with better funding the cultural heritage sector will be properly developed and special attention given to intangible cultural heritage for sustainability and a source of revenue generation for the country. Countries like Brazil and Dubai which their major source of revenue is from tourism were seriously affected as they experienced great revenue loss in tourism due to the outbreak of covid-19.

Training: Organising human resource capacity training will help to safeguard and develop our intangible heritage. Through such trainings, workshops on craft, poetry, art performances etc are conceived to help improve and manage intangible heritage. Rural and Urban Programme: the rural and urban communities are major players in transporting foreign and local culture. Organizing educational cultural heritage (performing art, carvings, poetry etc.) will help to sustain our intangible heritage while creating avenue for craft and skills acquisition among community members

Conclusion:

Culture is one of the indices that signify personal and national identity, cultural heritage is incomplete without intangible cultural heritage, which is under serious threat as globalisation is on the increase and there are less or no effort by cultural stakeholders to design programmes that can sustain our intangible cultural heritage. The outbreak of covid-19 is a clear case that there is a lot to be done to protect, manage and develop the cultural heritage space. There is need to visit Acts and policies establishing most cultural institutions / organisations. The society’s socio cultural space is experiencing drastic changes that need review and regular update of cultural heritage laws and policies that will help develop both the tangible and intangible cultural heritage and enable positive growth in order to meet up with the changes in the cultural environment. The intangible cultural heritage needs urgent programme and projects that can help to sustain it for generations unborn. Humanity is incomplete without cultural heritage.

Concluded Adedeji (Mrs) is the Assistant Director, Monuments, Heritage and Sites. National Museum, Lagos

Like this: Like Loading...