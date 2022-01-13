Importance of technological independence to a nation

Given Nigeria’s heavy dependence on foreign technology, she could not be said to be fully independent. The Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, made this observation in Abuja at the Joint Action Congress of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The remark by Ayade is true of Nigeria. It has reinforced recurring submissions made especially in academia, where the governor had earlier distinguished himself in, before throwing his hat unto the political ring. New Telegraph commends the scholar-cumgovernor for joining the league of commentators drawing attention to Nigeria’s profound technological dependence on overseas nations. Nothing brings this to the fore than the data released by the National office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) to the effect that technologies used to sustain the diverse sectors of the country’s economy are sourced from Diaspora to the tune of 90 per cent.

Such development, no doubt, has serious implications for the nation’s economy. Nigeria is likely to be frequently confronted with the challenge of searching for the scarce foreign exchange to import foreign technologies from the owner-countries. Since the technologies are imported from overseas, Nigeria would have to go the extra mile to fly in some citizens of such countries as expatriate personnel to be paid fat salaries and given accompanying juicy privileges such as official vehicles and allowances as dictated by the economic fluctuations. Advertently or inadvertently, Nigeria ends up providing employment to foreigners whom she has engaged as expatriate workers to help manage and administer the imported technologies while millions of her nationals remain unemployed.

Even when the imported assets require servicing, the expatriate workers are re-engaged at Nigeria’s expense amidst conditions of service favourable to the visiting workers. Since the servicing of the technological assets offers the foreign workers the opportunity of being employed and paid from the public till, as occasion demands, they may not be enthusiastic to bring to fruition the concept of transfer of technology, which to a reasonable extent, has remained an academic subject, deployed to make the developing nations feel consoled over their pitiable state of technology.

Technological dependence on foreign nations leaves the economic door of Nigeria ajar and vulnerable to manipulations by her benefactors. We recall that in 1979, Nigeria set sail to establish the Ajaokuta Steel Company, Ajaokuta, Kogi State; but she trusted in the assurances of some foreign powers to actualise the delivery of such a critical asset. New Telegraph considers it utterly disturbing that Nigeria, which blazed the trail in steel production in West Africa with the establishment of the Niger Steel Company Limited, Emene, Enugu in March, 1961, cannot boast of a functional steel plant. This therefore leaves the country without the requisite metal base for industrialization. The construction industry is one of the sectors worst hit by the absence of a steel plant.

The solid mineral deposits, including bitumen, domiciled in different parts of the country end up not being processed for utilization in the construction industry amongst other sectors. This has resulted in a measure of capital flight as some critical components for use in the construction industry are imported thereby making it fairly difficult for the relevant regulatory agencies to check standards. New Telegraph also recalls that Nigeria pioneered cement production in West Africa with the setting up of the Nigerian Cement Company (NiGERCEM) Limited, Nkalagu, then in the former Eastern Region, in 1958 and which eventually commenced production a year later. Cement production plants were later established across the country in Ewekoro, Ashaka, Calabar, Gboko and Sokoto.

This had helped discourage arbitrary price increases as the consumers had alternatives. But with the passage of time, all the indigenous cement plants went under as a monopolistic business environment emerged with Nigerians being subjected to queuing for imported cement which were re-bagged in the country.

The danger inherent in imported products or technologies is that the dependent nations are at the mercy of the benefactors, who make the supplies at terms favourable to them. Thus has been well-illustrated with the supply and distribution of vaccines and refined petroleum products.

To reverse the trend, education, science and technology should be considered for the highest budgetary allocation each year. All that is required for the proper functioning of educational institutions, research institutes and allied entities should be made available promptly for timely results. Every scholar in a university or research institute should be linked with a factory or industry and given a target accompanied with a specific timeline.

In addition to the publication of essays in learned journals, evidence of practical work done in one’s field should be among the requirements for promotion. This same yardstick should be extended to the polytechnics, colleges of education and secondary schools.

The apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), should extend incentives to commercial banks to enable them be motivated to sponsor the research and innovative strides of scholars in the universities, research institutes, polytechnics and colleges of education as well as those of the tutors in the secondary schools wishing to keep to the same trajectory. Students in higher institutions and secondary schools who are also showing demonstrable scientific and engineering promise should also be supported by commercial banks.

Since education is on the Concurrent Legislative List, the federal and state governments should make laws that will help deepen the logistics support for education, science and technology. Tax-holiday for corporate bodies supportive of education, science and technology, is one of the measures.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...